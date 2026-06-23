The BBNaija reunion brought back old wounds as housemates returned to Ebuka's chair to settle scores from past seasons

From Dede and Kola's heated face-off to Phyna and Groovy still trading blame after their breakup, the reunion couch proved that time does not heal every BBNaija "ship"

Legit.ng compiled 5 of the most dramatic BBNaija reunion moments that had social media talking for days

If there is one thing Big Brother Naija fans look forward to after the finale, it is the reunion show.

This is where the hidden tea is spilt, fake friendships are exposed, and "gbeborun" gets served hot.

Over the years, the show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has sat in his famous chair and watched housemates tear each other apart.

5 BBNaija reunion moments: Dede, Kola, Phyna, Groovy and others settle old scores. Photo: unusualphyna/groovymono/kolapo_o/dede_ashiogwu

Source: Instagram

Here are 5 of the most dramatic BBNaija reunion moments across the years that shook social media.

1. Dede vs Kola's "materialistic" fight

The Season 10 (10/10) reunion was a battlefield, and Dede and Kola gave us the ultimate dragging session.

Kola called Dede materialistic, one of the things he said he disliked about her, even after the show ended.

Dede did not let that slide. She fired back that Kola had no real wealth to offer in the first place.

She also called out his behaviour, asking why he kept referring to her as "this one" on camera when he had been reaching out to her privately and inviting her out.

Kola insisted that she was exaggerating everything for the cameras, but Dede stood her ground and accused him of playing to the gallery.

It was a back-and-forth that had Ebuka and the rest of the room watching in shock, and fans online picked a side.

2. Victory vs Gigi Jasmine's emotional clash

This Season 10 reunion moment is one for the history books and one of the messiest post-show fallouts.

Victory and Gigi Jasmine kept seeing each other after the show, but it became clear they remembered things very differently.

Their conversation started calmly, then turned into accusations of manipulation and mixed signals. Things got so heavy that Gigi Jasmine broke down in tears.

The backlash that followed online was swift, with many viewers feeling Victory had not been fair to her.

3. Joanna's bombshell about Jason

Nobody expected this one. During the Season 10 reunion, a claim came up that Joanna and Jason had a one-night stand.

Joanna shut the claim down, stating that Jason came to her bed the night Thelma got evicted, and she only noticed he was aroused and tried to cover him up, but nothing more happened.

Joanna said she was shocked when he later told people they had slept together.

She also said Jason may have made the claim because she had turned him down after he was rejected by Dede.

It was an awkward, jaw-dropping moment that had social media talking for days.

4. The final crash of the "Groophy" ship

Groovy and Phyna's relationship during the Season 7 (Level Up) house gave fans butterflies, and they were one of the most loved couples on the show.

But their reunion appearance broke a lot of hearts. The pair got into a heated talk about why things didn't work out, with cheating claims thrown into the mix.

Phyna said Groovy was confused and manipulative. Groovy denied ever hitting her and said the relationship could not survive outside the house because of their differences.

It was the final nail in the coffin for the "Groophy ship", and fans finally accepted that the ship had sailed for good.

5. Angel vs Maria's bitter showdown

Let us go back to Season 6 for one of the most intense verbal wars in BBNaija history.

At the reunion, Ebuka brought up the slüt-shaming comments Maria, Nini, and Peace made about Angel inside the house. Nini and Peace apologised. Maria refused.

Angel was not having it. She stood her ground and called out Maria's double standards, pointing out that Maria had done similar things herself.

It turned into a chaotic back-and-forth that trended on X (formerly Twitter) for days. Neither woman backed down, and they left the show as sworn enemies.

BBNaija reunion: Dede, Kola, Joanna and others address unfinished business with Ebuka. Photo: groovymono/unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Tolanibaj on why ex-housemates shunned BBNaija reunion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former BBNaija star Tolanibaj revealed why many All Stars housemates declined to attend the reunion party.

She claimed the show would have been the messiest in history, with secrets capable of shaking the internet until 2025.

Mercy Eke reacted, stating that she would only join if paid ₦100 million, insisting on a drama-free, grown-up conversation.

Source: Legit.ng