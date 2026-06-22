Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting football matches, has shared its prediction for Norway vs Senegal

Norway and Senegal are set to clash in the second Group I match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium

The Europeans are aiming for a win to seal qualification, while the Africans are looking for their first win

Norway and Senegal are set to face off in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I encounter, and a cat has predicted the result.

The two sides will face off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in their respective second group games on June 23, 2026, at 1 am Nigerian time.

Sadio Mane leads Senegal as they aim for first win at 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Marcel Bonte.

Source: Getty Images

Norway won their first match 4-1 against the Middle Eastern nation Iraq, while the Teranga Lions lost their opening match to France.

A win for Norway will seal their qualification to the knockout stage in their first World Cup since 1998, while Senegal needs the win to stay alive.

Mysterious cat predicts Norway vs Senegal

As seen in a video circulating on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, has shared its prediction for the crucial World Cup match.

The cat backs the African champions for the win, which will keep their chances of reaching the knockout stage alive before facing Iraq in their final group game.

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer disagrees with the cat’s prediction after running 25,000 pre-game simulations, a sample size too big to ignore.

Norway won in 44.7% of the simulations, while Senegal were victorious in 30.5% times, and a draw is likely to occur in 24.9% of the simulations.

Though three points could be enough to reach the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams, Senegal must fight to avoid defeat so as not to complicate their chances.

The two sides have only met once in an international friendly match in 2006, which Senegal won 2-1, making their World Cup clash the first competitive match.

Pape Thiaw speaks ahead of facing Senegal

Senegalese head coach Pape Thiaw admits that his team is ready to do everything possible to secure the win for themselves and for Africa.

Pape Thiaw looks forward to winning first 2026 World Cup game against Norway. Photo by James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

“We are ready to die for Africa and Senegal. We have to represent Africa and our country properly,” he said via CAF.

“We are in a tough group, and we knew that from the beginning. All three matches are like finals. We lost the first one, but anything is still possible. We cannot make any mistakes against Norway.

“Everyone is ready and wants to give their all. It is true that we have conceded a lot of goals. There is no more room for error.”

FIFA President sends message to Senegal

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent a message to Senegal and Morocco ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Infantino mentioned the two countries as the best in Africa and believes that they can finally be the team from the continent to win the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng