MTN Group plans to shut down its 3G network across Africa in four years, gradually

3G technology revolutionised internet access in Nigeria, facilitating mobile communication and digital growth

Industry experts warn that retiring 3G too soon may leave millions without adequate connectivity

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The mobile technology that ushered millions of Nigerians into the internet age is heading for retirement.

After nearly two decades of powering web browsing, BlackBerry chats, online businesses, and smartphone adoption, MTN Group has announced plans to gradually shut down portions of its 3G network across Africa before 2030, signalling the beginning of the end for one of Nigeria's most transformative telecom technologies.

MTN announces plans to shut down 3G network in Nigeria, other African countries. Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Although no official date has been announced for Nigeria, the company says preparations are already underway in several markets as operators shift their focus to faster and more efficient 4G and 5G networks.

A Technology that changed Nigeria forever

The story of 3G in Nigeria began in 2006 when telecom operator Starcomms introduced the country's first 3G service using Evolution-Data Optimised (EV-DO) technology.

At the time, internet access was largely restricted to cybercafés and office connections.

The arrival of 3G changed everything. Nigerians could suddenly browse the web, send emails, and access online services from laptops and eventually from their mobile phones.

The transformation accelerated in 2007 when telecom operators secured 3G spectrum licences and began rolling out commercial services nationwide.

The timing was perfect.

The global smartphone boom was gaining momentum, and Nigeria embraced it enthusiastically. BlackBerry smartphones became a status symbol, while BBM reshaped communication among young people and professionals. Android devices followed, bringing affordable internet access to millions.

By 2014 and 2015, 3G accounted for nearly half of all mobile internet connections in Nigeria, becoming the backbone of the country's fast-growing digital economy.

E-commerce platforms, online media companies, fintech startups, and digital communities all flourished on the strength of 3G connectivity.

MTN says 3G's economic value is fading

Now, however, the economics no longer favour the ageing network.

Speaking during MTN Group's Capital Markets Day, the company's Chief Commercial, Strategy and Transformation Officer, Selorm Adadevoh, said the telecom giant is prioritising plans to shut down some of its 3G infrastructure before the end of the decade.

"The focus today for us is really on 3G shutdown," he said.

"We should have quite a robust plan between now and 2030 to shut down some of our 3G networks. From a technology and commercial basis, we actually do have readiness in some of our markets."

Industry experts say the decision is driven by efficiency.

With fewer customers remaining on 3G, operators are spending money to maintain networks that are generating declining returns. Shutting down 3G would allow telecom companies to reallocate valuable spectrum and tower capacity to expand 4G and 5G coverage.

4G and 5G are taking over

The numbers tell a clear story.

According to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), 3G access dropped to just 5.32% in April 2026, making it one of the least-used mobile technologies in the country.

By contrast, 4G accounted for 54.41% of mobile connections, while 2G still maintained a sizeable 35.93% share. Meanwhile, 5G, which launched commercially in Nigeria in 2022, has already reached 4.34% access and continues to expand rapidly.

According to TechCabal, MTN's 4G network now covers more than 84% of the population, while other operators are investing heavily to move subscribers to faster broadband services.

Is Nigeria ready to say goodbye?

Despite the momentum behind newer technologies, some industry stakeholders believe shutting down 3G too quickly could leave millions behind.

Technology and digital infrastructure expert, Olajide Mafolabomi, argues that Nigeria still needs broader 4G adoption before operators can confidently retire 3G.

New date emerges as MTN plans to shut down 3G network across Africa. Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: UGC

"Before you can say you have enough of a critical mass on 4G, you need to get to maybe 85% to 90% of connections," he said.

For now, 3G remains alive, but its future is increasingly uncertain.

As telecom operators race toward a 4G and 5G future, Nigeria is preparing to bid farewell to the technology that first put the internet in millions of pockets and changed the country's digital story forever.

MTN MoMo in Nigeria is changing into a super app

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN is preparing for a major digital shake-up in Nigeria as its fintech arm moves to transform MoMo into a full-scale super app capable of handling payments, shopping, savings, and lifestyle services in one place.

The telecom giant confirmed that the upgraded platform will launch in Nigeria next quarter through a strategic partnership with Ant International, the Singapore-based fintech company behind China’s global payments giant, Alipay.

The move signals MTN’s ambition to deepen its influence in Africa’s rapidly expanding digital finance space while positioning MoMo as more than just a mobile money platform.

Source: Legit.ng