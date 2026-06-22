Popular singer and bassist Justin Cary of Sixpence None the Richer has passed away at 50

Justin Cary’s sudden death follows a severe stroke and a series of medical challenges

Fans and colleagues have shared heartwarming tributes about the artist as they mourn him

Justin Cary, the beloved bassist for Grammy-nominated band Sixpence None the Richer, died at 50, just days after suffering a disastrous stroke.

The musician died peacefully Thursday with his wife Linda by his side. The update was made known via a heartbreaking update on a GoFundMe page established to support the family.

Justin Cary dies unexpectedly as family and fans mourn painful loss. Credit: @oscarthegrinch

Source: Instagram

Frontwoman Leigh Nash delivered an emotional tribute and described Cary as “kind, talented, and one of the funniest people” she’d ever known.

Cary joined the band in 1997, just before they exploded onto the global stage with their self-titled album featuring the iconic smash ‘Kiss Me,’ which ranked at Number Two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Their dreamy cover of The La’s ‘There She Goes’ followed as another popular hit in 1999.

Nash described memories of his funky bass licks and late-night hotel rescues, revealing she’d been “looking forward to being his friend for a long time.”

Cary was previously hospitalised in the ICU after two surgeries following the stroke, and Nash had urgently asked fans for prayers earlier this week.

His respected musicianship and irreplaceable humour leave a profound emptiness in the hearts of fans and friends alike.

Fans heartbroken as Sixpence None the Richer star Justin Cary dies at 50. Credit: @oscarthegrinch

Source: Instagram

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, also passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35.

Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot.

Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with homiicide detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

In a statement, Riley’s family expressed their grief:

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we confirm that Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, professionally known as Talay Riley, passed away yesterday morning.

"Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling songwriter & artist. For those who knew and loved him personally, it is his humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most.”

The family also thanked the public for the outpouring of love since the tragedy.

Talay Riley’s songwriting credits span some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dua Lipa, Usher, Craig David, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Nick Jonas, Khalid, Kehlani, and H.E.R.

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng