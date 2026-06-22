Breaking: Andy Burnham Sworn in as New MP After Starmer's Resignation, Video Trends
- Andy Burnham was officially sworn in as an MP amid loud cheers from his Labour colleagues in the House of Commons
- Around 200 MPs were in the hall to greet the Aintree-born former Greater Manchester mayor, now officially the MP for Makerfield
- Burnham bowed his head several times as he made his way through the Commons chamber and grinned
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.
London, United Kingdom - Andy Burnham was on Monday, June 22, sworn in as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Makerfield just hours after Keir Starmer announced his resignation as Labour Party leader and prime minister of Britain.
As reported by the BBC, Burnham was greeted with loud cheers from Labour MPs as he entered a packed House of Commons chamber.
Sky News also noted the development.
The 56-year-old took the oath shortly after new SNP MP Lara Bird and Conservative MP Douglas Lumsden were sworn in. He bowed his head several times while moving through the chamber and smiled as he received warm greetings from supportive MPs.
He later exchanged pleasantries with the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, as he officially took his seat as the MP for Makerfield.
Starmer quits as UK PM
Starmer had formally resigned as British prime minister on Monday morning, June 22, 2026.
In an emotion-laden voice, Starmer, 63, stated that he has “heard the answer” of his party on whether he is best placed to lead it into the next general election and “accepts that answer with good grace”.
He announced his resignation outside 10 Downing Street.
Burnham emerges as PM contender
Burnham, who has now been sworn in as MP for Makerfield, could replace Starmer as prime minister. He presents himself as an amiable northern everyman who prefers T-shirts to a suit and tie and spends his spare time playing soccer or spinning 1990s tunes during DJ battles.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Burnham is also an experienced politician whose career has taken him from high-level government jobs to the mayoralty of Greater Manchester, and now to the cusp of the prime minister’s office.
The trending video of Andy Burnham being sworn in as Labour MP for Makerfield can be watched below via the X post:
Read more on Keir Starmer:
- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces social media ban for children under 16, sparks debate
- US President Trump breaks silence over UK Prime Minister's move to resign, "he failed"
- World order shifts as UK PM Starmer lands in China after eight years
'Starmer was terrible Prime Minister’ – Badenoch
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that British Conservative Party leader Kemi Olufunto Badenoch launched a scathing attack on Starmer following his announcement that he would step down as Labour leader after less than two years in office.
Badenoch blamed Starmer’s record in government for his purported downfall and accused the Labour administration of pursuing damaging policies.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.