Andy Burnham was officially sworn in as an MP amid loud cheers from his Labour colleagues in the House of Commons

Around 200 MPs were in the hall to greet the Aintree-born former Greater Manchester mayor, now officially the MP for Makerfield

Burnham bowed his head several times as he made his way through the Commons chamber and grinned

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

London, United Kingdom - Andy Burnham was on Monday, June 22, sworn in as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Makerfield just hours after Keir Starmer announced his resignation as Labour Party leader and prime minister of Britain.

As reported by the BBC, Burnham was greeted with loud cheers from Labour MPs as he entered a packed House of Commons chamber.

Andy Burnham is sworn in as MP for Makerfield shortly after Keir Starmer’s resignation as UK prime minister and Labour Party leader. Photo credit: @Keir_Starmer, @spectatorindex

Source: Twitter

Sky News also noted the development.

The 56-year-old took the oath shortly after new SNP MP Lara Bird and Conservative MP Douglas Lumsden were sworn in. He bowed his head several times while moving through the chamber and smiled as he received warm greetings from supportive MPs.

He later exchanged pleasantries with the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, as he officially took his seat as the MP for Makerfield.

Starmer quits as UK PM

Starmer had formally resigned as British prime minister on Monday morning, June 22, 2026.

In an emotion-laden voice, Starmer, 63, stated that he has “heard the answer” of his party on whether he is best placed to lead it into the next general election and “accepts that answer with good grace”.

He announced his resignation outside 10 Downing Street.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigns amid pressure from within the Labour Party following alleged poor local election results and declining popularity. Photo credit: POOL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Burnham emerges as PM contender

Burnham, who has now been sworn in as MP for Makerfield, could replace Starmer as prime minister. He presents himself as an amiable northern everyman who prefers T-shirts to a suit and tie and spends his spare time playing soccer or spinning 1990s tunes during DJ battles.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Burnham is also an experienced politician whose career has taken him from high-level government jobs to the mayoralty of Greater Manchester, and now to the cusp of the prime minister’s office.

The trending video of Andy Burnham being sworn in as Labour MP for Makerfield can be watched below via the X post:

Read more on Keir Starmer:

'Starmer was terrible Prime Minister’ – Badenoch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that British Conservative Party leader Kemi Olufunto Badenoch launched a scathing attack on Starmer following his announcement that he would step down as Labour leader after less than two years in office.

Badenoch blamed Starmer’s record in government for his purported downfall and accused the Labour administration of pursuing damaging policies.

Source: Legit.ng