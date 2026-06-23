Taraba State reduces sanitation workers' allowance from N15,000 to N10,000 amid resource management challenges

Chairman Illiya Kefas defends decision, emphasizing funding needs for comprehensive sanitation program across local governments

Reduction sparks potential backlash from residents and labor advocates over worker welfare and living costs

The Taraba State Government has reduced the monthly allowance of workers under the Operation Keep Taraba Clean programme from N15,000 to N10,000, citing the need to manage resources following recent recruitment into the state civil service.

The Chairman of the Taraba State Environmental and Sanitation Agency, Hon. Illiya Kefas, confirmed the development while speaking with journalists in Jalingo.

Nigerian Gov Slashes Street Sweepers’ Salaries from N15,000 to N10,000

Source: Twitter

Agency explains reason behind decision

Kefas said the adjustment followed a directive from Governor Agbu Kefas as the government works to balance its financial obligations after employing additional workers at state and local government levels, Nigerian Tribune reported.

“Yes, we did not pay the sweepers N15,000 this month; we paid them N10,000 each,” he said.

The street sweepers, who were initially engaged in 2023 with a monthly allowance of N20,000, had their payment reduced to N15,000 in 2024 after the government reviewed the arrangement.

Chairman defends reduction

The agency chairman said the sanitation programme requires funding for supervisors, coordinators, monitoring teams and waste evacuation activities across the state’s 16 local government areas.

“I have the right to ask my people to work at N10,000. Anyone interested will work, and if you are not, you can go your way,” he stated.

Kefas maintained that the agency spends significant resources on environmental sanitation and questioned criticism of the decision, Vanguard reported.

“There is nothing wrong to slash their salaries. Do you journalists ask us how we manage the agency?” he asked.

The development is expected to attract reactions from residents and labour advocates amid concerns over workers’ welfare and rising living costs.

Gov Kefas leads delegation to Cameroon

Previously, Legit.ng reported that governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has led a high-powered delegation to Cameroon for a strategic security assessment mission.

The mission is targeted at strengthening bilateral cooperation against terrorism and transnational crimes.

Source: Legit.ng