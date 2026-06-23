Yemi Kings has shared an alleged disturbing experience he had with a clergyman who reportedly took an interest in him

He opened up about the startling encounter during a conversation on Apostle Femi Lazarus' platform

The actor and photographer also revealed what he noticed after the incident and how it affected him

Actor and photographer Yemi Kings got netizens talking after sharing what he allegedly experienced involving a clergyman.

The creative man, who spoke during a conversation on Pastor Femi Lazarus’s platform, said a cleric showed interest in him as a young talent and gave him access because of his gift.

Yemi Kings narrates how a clergy want to sleep with him. Photo credit@yemikings

Source: Instagram

He explained that they traveled together for a Christian programme, and while staying in a hotel, they went to sleep in the same room.

Kings noted that he slept in only his boxers, and in the middle of the night, the clergyman allegedly began touching him inappropriately.

Yemi Kings shares more about the cleric

He said he was taken aback by the action of the minister of God, as he did not expect it from someone highly respected in Nigeria.

He further mentioned that when it was time to take his bath, he went into a restroom that was transparent, not knowing it might have been inappropriate in that setting.

Yemi Kings speaks about the inappropriate behaviour of a clergy towards him. Photo credit@yemiking

Source: Instagram

Kings added that after the alleged incident, he was still processing what had happened when he turned his back and continued sleeping. He claimed that the next action from the cleric also made him dumbfounded.

Yemi Kings speaks about the clergyman

According to him, the next day, the cleric acted as if nothing had happened the previous night and appeared very different in demeanor.

The photographer said the boy child also needs to be protected. The people listening to him were also caught unaware about what he claimed the cleric did to him. At some point, they laughed at what he was sharing and became sober again.

In his words:

"For a Christian event, it was time to sleep, and in the middle of the night, he was dragging my part with me. This is someone we look up to in the spiritual atmosphere. After I turned my back on him, that was my biggest mistake; he just put his leg over me. It felt like a nightmare. I met a guy in his room, but that one left. The next day, his face had changed, and he was looking very different, as if nothing had happened the previous night.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

Apostle Femi Lazarus criticised over comments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Femi Lazarus had faced backlash over his comments on the invasion threat by President Donald Trump.

In a now-viral video, the pastor alleged that America’s interest in Nigeria is not humanitarian but a strategic move to divide the nation for its own gain. But many Nigerians were not buying it.

Speaking during a church gathering, Apostle Lazarus insisted that foreign interventions are rarely sincere. He pointed to past events during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Source: Legit.ng