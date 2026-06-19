If you are wondering where Love Island USA takes place, the reality show takes place in Fiji. However, it has previously been filmed in three other locations, including Las Vegas, Hawaii, and Los Angeles. The contestants are all ultimately competing for a grand prize of $100,000 and a shot at finding genuine love.

Love Island USA takes place in Fiji. Photo: @loveisland on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Season 8 of Love Island USA, which premiered on 2 June 2026 , takes place in Fiji.

which premiered on , takes place in Fiji. Other seasons, including one, five to seven, were also filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

The Peacock reality dating series has also been set in Las Vegas, Hawaii, and Los Angeles.

and Contestants make between $335 and $470, as they compete for $100,000.

Where Love Island USA takes place

The reality series brings together a group of single participants in a luxury villa to help them find love. During their stay, the singles are tested with challenges and games.

New contestants arrive to mix things up, and the dramatic "Casa Amor" twist, all while using the villa's many lounge areas to chat and bond. Besides Fiji, the show has also been held in other locations. Below is a breakdown of where Love Island USA has been filmed.

Fiji

Love Island USA, Season 8: view of the Villa in Fiji. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

When Love Island USA returned for season 8, the contestants entered the same villa in the Mamanuca Islands, Fiji, that had been used in the previous three seasons.

After experimenting with other locations, the production team permanently secured a breathtaking beachfront villa in this South Pacific paradise. On 2 June 2026, TV host Ariana Madix shared a tour of the villa ahead of the new show.

Other Love Island USA seasons filmed in Fiji include seasons 1 and 5, 6, and 7. However, season 5 used a different villa than the others.

According to a 2023 house tour, the designers added a "Sunset Nook" while retaining other features, including a shared bedroom, a private lounge, a heart shower, and a fire pit.

Dylan Curry, Alexandra Stewart, Weston Richey, Emily Salch, Zac Mirabelli, Elizabeth Weber, Ray Gantt and Caroline "Caro" Viehweg. Photo: Colin Young-Wolff

Source: Getty Images

In season 6, the production designer updated an existing property with the help of more than 50 local workers. The villa had two pools, a ping-pong table, and a new Hideaway. Season 7 used the same villa, and Season 8 is using it again.

Las Vegas

In 2020, Love Island USA Season 2 was filmed in Las Vegas because of COVID-19. The islanders stayed on The Cromwell hotel's rooftop in Las Vegas. The production design transformed the hotel roof into a villa. CBS News reported that they added an outdoor gym, a pool, a deck, and a fire pit.

Hawaii

Season 3 of Love Island USA was shot at the Water Falling Estate in Nīnole, Hawaii, in the United States in 2021. Arielle Vandenberg was the host while Matthew Hoffman was the narrator. According to Entertainment Tonight, the property had luxurious amenities including a water slide and waterfalls.

After filming ended in September 2021, the estate's Instagram said CBS and Love Island turned its peaceful Big Island spot into a colourful, lively set. They also wished they kept the fire pit and the cool decks, but it was fun to see what big ideas can make.

California

Love Island USA Launch Party in Los Angeles, California, on 20 July 2022. Photo: Todd Williamson

Source: Getty Images

Love Island USA Season 4 returned to the United States mainland in 2022 after moving from CBS to Peacock. According to the Santa Barbara Independent, it was filmed at Dos Pueblos Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

During the villa tour, new host and American actress Sarah Hyland showcased the house, which featured a workout area, a treehouse, and additional seating areas.

Where to watch Love Island USA

Where you can watch Love Island USA depends on your location. In the United States, Peacock is the exclusive home. Internationally, the series is available on TVX in the United Kingdom and 9Now in Australia.

Do contestants on Love Island get paid?

Love Island cast members Chris Seeley, Belle-a Walker, and Bryan Arenales at Laurel Hardware in West Hollywood, CA, on Tuesday, 2 June 2026. Photo: Randy Shropshire

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The Love Island contestants are paid during filming, but the money is less than most people think. The stipend is paid because filming requires contestants to leave their jobs.

How much do Love Island contestants get paid?

According to Cosmopolitan, islanders receive a weekly pay of approximately $335 – $470 (£250 – £350). The pay is intended to cover their bills back home while they take unpaid leave from work.

Do contestants get a regular salary?

Love Island contestants receive a weekly stipend and not a monthly salary. However, real money is made after the show.

Owner of Azure Agency, Kennedy Meehan, who works with several reality stars, spoke to Business Insider about what some of the stars make out of the villa. The talent manager revealed:

Some of our girls, straight out of the Villa, are making $20,000 to $30,000 a month from, let's say, five videos. And that's on the lower end.

Who is the highest-paid Love islander?

Ariana Madix on Love Island. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

Contestants earn the same baseline stipends. However, the highest-paid Islander is social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague from Love Island UK 2019. She became the show's most financially successful contestant ever. Hague owns a tanning business, Filter, a fashion brand, Maebe, and major sponsorship deals.

Is Love Island USA actually filmed in Fiji?

The reality show is filmed on location in Fiji. This isolation ensures the cast remains entirely removed from modern distractions and local civilisation.

Do Love Island contestants bring their own clothes to the villa?

Serena Page (L), Ariana Madix (C), Kordell Beckham (R) on Love Island USA, Season 6. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

The contestants arrive with suitcases filled with their personal outfits, including swimwear, shoes, and evening wear. They also receive weekly clothing drops from sponsored fashion brands.

Do the Love Island contestants get their nails done during their stay?

Appearance is everything on a dating show, which makes styling a major talking point. Production does allow external beauty therapists into the villa for occasional upkeep, particularly before major events like the finale or the dramatic Casa Amor twist.

Are you allowed to smoke or vape on Love Island?

Love Island USA, Season 7 cast: Michelle "Chelley" Bissainthe, Ace Green, Taylor Williams, Clarke Carraway. Photo: Kim Nunneley

Source: Getty Images

The contestants are allowed to smoke or vape, but under strict rules and not on camera. To promote a clean image, smoking and vaping are banned within the main villa's grounds. Islanders who smoke must use a designated, isolated area away from the cameras, and their usage is strictly limited.

Do Love Island contestants get STD tested?

The reality show producers enforce strict medical test requirements, including comprehensive physical exams. According to The Sun, contestants must undertake STI screenings before being permitted to step onto the set.

The luxurious setting of Love Island USA offers a unique mix of high-stakes drama and strict lifestyle boundaries. Most seasons of the reality show were filmed in Fiji's tropical beauty, while a few were filmed in Hawaii, Las Vegas, and California.

Legit.ng published an article about Love Island voting. Love Island fans vote using the official show app on Apple or Android devices. To vote, users must register with a phone number, so each person can cast only one vote per voting event.

Voting windows on Love Island are short and usually announced at the end of an episode, sometimes open for as little as 30 minutes. Viewers use their votes to pick favourite islanders or couples, rank compatibility, and decide who is at risk of being dumped. Find out more about how Love Island voting happens.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng