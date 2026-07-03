A video of BBNaija's Mercy Eke speaking about her wardrobe has surfaced online and sparked conversations among fans

In the clip, she gave a tour of her wardrobe, which featured high-end luxury bags and shoes, and was asked about the total value of the items

Her response to the question left many social media users talking, with some asking more questions about her answer

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Mercy Eke has sparked reactions online after speaking about the value of her wardrobe.

The reality star and fashion enthusiast was seen in her home giving a tour of her wardrobe, which features an extensive collection of luxury bags, shoes, and designer outfits.

Reactions as BBNaija’s Mercy Eke speaks about her lavish wardrobe worth. Photo credit@mercyekeofficial

Source: Instagram

During the interview, Mercy explained that her home is where she feels most comfortable. The interviewer then asked her how much she thought everything in her wardrobe was worth.

Mercy Eke speaks on the value of her wardrobe

Responding to the question, Mercy said she would consider selling everything in her wardrobe if she were offered N4 billion. According to her, it is not just about the money but also the love and intention attached to the items.

BBNaija’s Mercy Eke's fans question her over the worth of her wardrobe. Photo credit@mercyekeofficial

Source: Instagram

The reality star added that many of the pieces in her collection, particularly some of her bags, are no longer available on the market.

She said:

"These are the clothes. This is where I sleep and wake up and give glory to God. If someone gives me N4 billion, I will think about it. It is not about the money but the love and the intention behind it because most of those bags, you cannot get them again."

Here is the Instagram video where Mercy Eke flaunted her wardrobe and spoke about the worth:

What fans said about Mercy Eke's wardrobe

Here are comments below:

@lovetofly2002 reacted:

"Ok I hear u 4billionaire u no fit go take am empower women like or use it n start business hmmm there time for everything in life so invest well oooh 4b n u no get 10b investment be wise."

@leelyane wrote:

"When they fall ill thats when you know fake."

@ deal_yg_01 said:

"Fake bags, make una Dey deceive una self for Lagos. Them Dey mix am."

@i_am_oboma shared:

"She said it's priceless but if she's given 4 billion she'll sell."

@enighedgreat wrote:

"If you’re a young girl viewing that video do not pressure yourself !!!! Especially if you do not have money. Remember they will soon become old fashion . When your time comes you will buy yours. Just be content."

@tboz_500 shared:

"China birkin handbags, i dont think she has shopped in Harrods or Selfridges in London, 4 billion for where....fake life."

Mercy Eke shares plans to upgrade her garage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke shared her plans to get herself the best brand of luxury Lamborghini ride that would be the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

She claimed that although her Lamborghini was initially scheduled to arrive in Nigeria earlier this year, it would now be arriving later.

Source: Legit.ng