What happened after the heartfelt pitch behind Legacy Shave on Shark Tank?

As of 2026, Legacy Shave, featured on Shark Tank Season 14, Episode 7 (2022), is a thriving company with an estimated valuation of $7 million and annual revenues reaching approximately $1.9 million. Despite the emotional on-air deal with Lori Greiner, one of the most unique in Shark Tank history, the actual investment reportedly did not close after filming.

The Legacy Shave founder Mike Gutow on Shark Tank. Photo: @legacyshave on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

After Mike and Dave Gutow’s emotional pitch on Shark Tank , Legacy Shave struck a surprising deal with Lori Greiner: $700,000 for 95% of the company, plus a 3% lifetime royalty on net sales.

, Legacy Shave struck a surprising deal with Lori Greiner: of the company, plus a Four days after the episode aired, the product was on QVC and immediately sold out of 2,500 units .

. The company expanded its lineup to include gift sets featuring the signature brush, shave cream, razors, and shave balm, now available on its official website, Amazon, and select retailers such as Walmart.

Business profile summary

Company Legacy Shave Founders Mike Gutow, Dave Gutow Headquarters Royal Oak Shark Tank appearance Shark Tank Season 14, Episode 7 Air date 18 November 2022 Initial ask $300,000 for 10% equity Final deal $700,000 for 95% equity Shark investor Lori Greiner Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

From emotional pitch to success: Legacy Shave on Shark Tank story

Legacy Shave, founded by Mike and Dave Gutow, appeared on Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 7 on 18 November 2022 to pitch their patented brush attached to a canister of premium shaving cream with Aloe, designed for a cleaner, closer, and more fun shaving experience.

The Shark Tank product lifts hair follicles and reduces the amount of cream needed. Originally designed for men, it is also marketed to women and works with most standard shaving cream cans.

The Legacy Shave founder demonstrating his brush live on QVC. Photo: @legacyshave on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Legacy Shave from Shark Tank recap

Mike entered the tank asking for $300,000 in exchange for 10% equity. Despite the company’s declining sales at the time, Lori Greiner saw strong potential in the product’s unique design. She first offered $1 million for full ownership plus a 3% lifetime royalty.

However, Mike wanted to keep a small share in the business to honour his family’s legacy. In the end, they agreed on a deal of $700,000 for 95% equity, along with a 3% royalty on net sales for life.

Although Lori Greiner made a deal with the founders on air, several reports suggest that the agreement did not officially close after the due diligence process.

Days after the episode aired, Legacy Shave appeared on QVC and sold out 2,500 units. The brand has also expanded beyond its flagship Evolution Shave Brush and now offers premium razors, aloe-infused shaving creams, and gift sets. The products are available on the company’s official website, Amazon, and major retailers such as Walmart and Target.

A man showcasing a Legacy Shave brush. Photo: @legacyshave on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Legacy Shave Shark Tank’s net worth and valuation

According to Geeks Around Globe, Legacy Shave’s estimated net worth is about $7 million in 2026. The company generated about $1.9 million in revenue in 2024, while total lifetime sales have exceeded $4.8 million. This marks significant growth compared to the roughly $1 million in lifetime sales reported during the episode.

Founders of Legacy Shave, brothers Mike and Dave Gutow, at a trade show event in Orlando, FL, United States. Photo: @legacyshave on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did Lori buy out Legacy Shave?

Lori Greiner did not buy out Legacy Shave, as the deal made on Shark Tank ultimately did not close.

How much is Legacy Shave worth now?

As of 2026, Legacy Shave's estimated net worth is approximately $7 million, with annual revenue around $1.9 million.

Was Legacy Shave successful?

Legacy Shave was successful, largely due to its appearance on Shark Tank Season 14.

Who owns Legacy Shave?

Legacy Shave is owned by its founders, brothers Mike and Dave Gutow.

What happened to Legacy Shave on Shark Tank?

Legacy Shave appeared on Shark Tank seeking $300,000 for 10% equity, ultimately receiving a later failed offer from Lori Greiner of $700,000 for 95% equity.

What episode of Shark Tank featured Legacy Shave?

Legacy Shave was featured in Season 14, Episode 7 of Shark Tank, which first aired on 18 November 2022.

Legacy Shave from Shark Tank is a thriving brand with strong growth and consistent sales. While the deal with Lori Greiner did not close in the form offered on screen, the company’s patented brush-on-can system gained massive traction, including selling out on QVC and expanding its product line to include premium razors and balms.

Legit.ng recently published an article on how DrumPants are faring after Shark Tank. DrumPants, a company specialising in wearable audio technology, has gone out of business following its appearance on Shark Tank Season 6, Episode 3, which aired on 3 October 2014.

DrumPants was founded by Lei Yu and Tyler Freeman in 2013. DrumPants left the reality TV show without securing a deal, despite the founders receiving two offers from Robert Herjavec and Daymond John before exiting the Tank.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng