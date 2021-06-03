Dan Greiner's biography: who is Lori Greiner’s husband?

Dan Greiner is known to many as Lori Greiner's husband. Lori is a television personality and entrepreneur. People recognise her as an investor on ABC's Shark Tank and the founder of For Your Ease Only, Inc. Dan is the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Unlike his wife, Dan Greiner leads a low-key life. He seldom makes media appearances. In fact, he is almost always behind the scenes. He is Lori's biggest supporter and business partner.

Full name Daniel Greiner Nickname Dan Gender Male Year of birth 1960 Age 63 years (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Philadelphia and Chicago, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Weight 165lb (75 kg) Body measurements 42-30-35 in Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Spouse Lori Greiner Profession Inventor and entrepreneur

Who is Lori Greiner’s husband?

The television personality and entrepreneur's husband is Daniel Greiner, alias Dan. He is an inventor and entrepreneur who works closely with his wife. Together, the two are a power couple that many people admire.

How old is Dan Greiner?

Dan Greiner's age is 63 years as of 2023. He was born in 1960, but the exact day and month remain unknown in the public domain.

Where is Dan Greiner from?

The inventor and entrepreneur is from the United States of America, and his nationality is American. He splits his time between his homes in Philadelphia and Chicago. His ethnicity is White.

What does Dan Greiner do for a living?

Dan Greiner's job is serving as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of For Your Ease Only, Inc. The company's founder and president is his wife, Lori.

Before joining For Your Ease Only, Inc., he worked at the Bell & Howell Corporation. He quit his job to assist Lori in her invention journey. In 1996, he assisted her in patenting the intricate plastic box to organise the earrings she created. The box made Lori rich.

What is Dan Greiner's net worth in 2023?

There is no official information about Dan's net worth. Even so, it is apparent that he rakes significant amounts of cash from his career. On the other hand, his wife, Lori, has a net worth of $150 million.

Is Lori Greiner still married?

Yes, the television personality and entrepreneur is married to Dan Greiner. The two started dating in the 1990s. They first met in a sports bar in Chicago. At the time, she was an aspiring investor.

They dated for 14 years before exchanging lifetime vows in 2010. They have been married for over a decade.

Does Lori Greiner have a child?

Dan and Lori do not have a biological child yet. The two live together in their luxurious homes in Philadelphia and Chicago, United States of America. The Philadelphia property is close to the QVC studio, and Lori's products are normally shipped from Chicago.

How tall is Dan Greiner?

Dan Greiner's height is 5 ft 9 in or 175 cm, and he weighs about 165lb or 75 kg. His body measurements are 42-30-35 in, and he has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Trivia

Dan wears shoe size of 8 (UK).

He and Lori took a $120,000 mortgage on their home to invest in their business.

Dan Greiner is best known as Lori Greiner's husband. He is a private person who serves as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of For Your Ease Only, Inc.

