Frank Edoho has shared what transpired between him, his wife and their two sons when they went to have fun

In a post on X, he noted that his family went to play a gun game, and he paired with his wife, while their children also paired as well

His wife later betrayed him when he was about to shoot their son, she shot at him instead to save her son

TV host and photographer, Frank Edoho, has generated massive reactions after he shared what happened to him when he and his family went to have a fun game.

The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host said that he and his family went to play a laser gun game with his children's cousins.

Frank Edoho shared what wife did to him. Photo credit @frankedoho

He teamed up with his wife, while their two sons also formed another team. He was about to shoot his son when his wife turned to him and shot at him during the sporting activity.

Frank Edoho's wife apologises

In the post on X, the man, who turned 52 this year, noted that his wife first apologised to him and told him that she cannot shoot her son.

The man, who was trolled by his mother, noted that he and his wife were already winning the game, and he just had to shoot at his son to emerge the winner.

His post sparked funny reactions online, as someone compared the TV host's situation to that of Abraham and Eve.

According to the fan known as Otiri, Edoho's wife behaviour was the reason Abraham didn't tell Sarah that he was going to sacrifice their son.

The man noted that if Abraham told Sarah, the woman would have sacrificed her husband before dawn.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Edoho's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the TV host. Here are some of the comments below:

@hadro20:

"Never trust woman o."

@OtiriEnathy:

"This was the reason Abraham didn't inform Sarah about the sacrifice. I'm sure Sarah would have sacrificed Abraham before dawn.

@im_tolumichael:

"Reminds me of when I played a game with my wife and our children were the judges.These terrorists sabotaged the game and made their mother win."

@Inno4Chi:

"Does she have a Life Assurance Policy? Who is the principal beneficiary?"

@japhetho:

"She is a double agent."

@Lexyzdoo:

"Women with emotions.You could have told her that No hard feelings."

@ObianujuMenkiti:

"Women. That mother and child bond goes on everything.. nothing separates it."

@Blaugranang:

"O boy, we will finish the discussion at home. So, it is the man that can be killed?"

@UnlimitedEniola:

"Then, leave her and her son there and go out with the boys. Go with the house key so they can learn to save the head of the family first."

Frank Edoho speaks about women

Legit.ng had reported that Edoho had shared his view about women in love. He said that women, who are in love, would not engage in infidelity with other men.

He made this known while he was a guest on the Bahd and Boujee podcast with Moet Abebe.

Edoho added that men were not like women, as they can be in love with their women and still cheat on them.

