82MAJOR members and their stories, from breakout singles to headlining shows

The original 82MAJOR members are Cho Seong-il, Yoon Ye-chan, Nam Seong-mo, Hwang Seong-bin, Park Seok-joon, and Kim Do-gyun. Each brings a unique touch to the group's sound, from Seong-il's leadership to Ye-chan's rap and vocals, and Do-gyun's expressive singing. Its hit songs and energetic performances have earned them headline shows across Asia and beyond.

82MAJOR performs during the MBC music program 'Show Champion'.

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

82MAJOR consists of six members: Seong‑il, Ye‑chan, Dogyun, Seong‑mo, Seong‑bin, and Seok‑joon.

Seong‑il is the leader of 82MAJOR , guiding both its performances and creative direction.

, guiding both its performances and creative direction. 82MAJOR's debut songs, ON and Choke (2023), were a huge success, showcasing the group's dynamic sound and stage presence.

were a huge success, showcasing the group's dynamic sound and stage presence. The name 82MAJOR combines South Korea's country code "82" with "major" to reflect the group's goal of becoming a leading global act.

82MAJOR members: Meet the six stars driving the band's global rise

The 82MAJOR members form a dynamic group whose sound blends K-pop, hip-hop, and high-energy performance. Since debuting in 2023, they have gained attention not only for their catchy hit songs such as ON, Choke, and Silence Syndrome but also for their stage presence and teamwork. Here is a quick look at the artists behind the name.

Cho Seong-il

Cho Seong-il taking a drink.

Source: Instagram

Full name : Cho Seong-il

Cho Seong-il Date of birth : 29 March 2004

29 March 2004 Age: 21 years old (as of February 2026)

21 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Profession: Leader, dancer, vocalist

Cho Seong-il serves as the leader, vocalist, and dancer of the K-pop boy group 82MAJOR. He was born on 29 March 2004 in Seoul, South Korea. Seongil of 82MAJOR made his debut with the group on 11 October 2023 with the single album ON, featuring the double title tracks Sure Thing and First Class.

The dancer was first introduced as a member in January 2023 and has played a key role in shaping performances, choreography, and the group's creative direction since its debut. He is known for his strong stage leadership and his warm, playful personality, often described by both members and fans as comforting and easy to relate to.

In an exclusive interview with allkpop in December 2023, Cho spoke about staying grounded after debut and valuing fans, saying:

The phrase "Let's not be fooled by familiarity and lose something we hold dear" is something that comes to my mind, and it is a phrase I'd like to live up to. With the continued love I receive, I will always work with a grateful heart and treasure the support from my fans.

Yoon Ye‑chan

Yechan of 82MAJOR performs during the MBC music program 'Show Champion'.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Yoon Ye‑chan

Yoon Ye‑chan Date of birth : 16 April 2004

16 April 2004 Age: 21 years old (as of February 2026)

21 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Profession: Main dancer, rapper, vocalist

Yoon Ye‑chan is the main dancer, rapper, and vocalist of K-pop boy group 82MAJOR. Born on 16 April 2004 in Markham, Ontario, Canada, he debuted with the group on 11 October 2023 with its single album ON. Before his debut, Ye‑chan trained for around seven years, preparing for the demanding world of K-pop.

In the aforementioned December 2023 interview with allkpop, Ye‑chan highlighted the group's artistic focus. He said:

We're here to show people we aren't just about our looks but we care for the art and the music we are making. As of now we've been a part of the music-making process and wish to delve deeper into it.

In a December 2025 winter edition interview with DAZED, Ye-chan reflected on individuality and teamwork as it entered its second year, saying:

82MAJOR's music doesn't restrict each member's individuality. It's pure confidence—confidence in pushing forward boldly. Regarding the group's identity as a "performance-oriented idol team. The stage is where everything becomes the clearest. Fans seem to get energy from seeing us genuinely enjoy performing.

He also said that connecting with fans feels like earning another kind of trophy:

A 'trophy' doesn't have to look like an actual award. Every time we release music and meet fans who love that music, it feels like another kind of trophy.

In a 2025 interview with KpopWise, Ye‑chan shared ambitious goals for 82MAJOR, including a standalone world tour and aspirations to win a Grammy.

I would love it if we could go on an 82MAJOR standalone world concert tour! And I'd love for us to win a Grammy Award!

Outside of music, he enjoys skateboarding, basketball, and snowboarding.

Nam Seong‑mo

Seongmo of 82MAJOR performs during the MBC music program 'Show Champion'.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nam Seong‑mo

Nam Seong‑mo Date of birth : 19 April 2004

19 April 2004 Age: 21 years old (as of February 2026)

21 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter

Nam Seong‑mo is a South Korean singer, rapper, and songwriter in the K-pop boy group 82MAJOR. As one of 82MAJOR's prominent rappers, Seong‑mo brings dynamic energy and a unique vocal tone to the group's hip-hop–influenced sound and performances.

During an April 2025 interview with PopTokki, following its sold-out 82MAJOR BOOM concert, he shared that fan support drove him to work harder and give an unforgettable performance:

I was really happy! It gave me more motivation to work harder in preparing for the concert. Since so many fans were coming, I wanted to put on an amazing performance.

In August 2025, Seongmo of 82MAJOR released his first digital solo track, Pinterest Luv. Beyond performing, he has also worked as an MC on the Korean music show Show! Champion.

Hwang Seong‑bin

Seongbin of 82MAJOR performs during MBC music program 'Show Champion'.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Hwang Seong‑bin

Hwang Seong‑bin Date of birth : 22 June 2004

22 June 2004 Age: 21 years old (as of February 2026)

21 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter

Hwang Seong‑bin debuted with 82MAJOR on 11 October 2023 as one of the group's rappers. Before joining the group, he gained attention as a contestant on Show Me The Money 11, where he passed the first round before being eliminated, demonstrating his potential as a rising hip‑hop artist.

In a December 2023 interview with allkpop, Seong‑bin shared his thoughts on 82MAJOR's debut tracks Sure Thing and First Class, saying the songs felt perfect for the group:

Sure Thing' captured me with its beautiful melody from the first listen, and the repeated line in the chorus of 'First Class' truly resonated with my heart—I wanted to sing this song no matter what.

Seong‑bin has also been featured in fashion and media. In an August 2025 interview with NYLON Magazine, he reflected on a group photo shoot:

Our comfortable and free style matched well with the robes.

In June 2025, he addressed a controversy regarding past online activity and performance choices, issuing a formal apology on social media. He acknowledged:

I sincerely apologise for causing discomfort and disappointment to many people regarding my past personal account.

He also apologised for a performance where he spoke without considering the impact of his words, emphasising his recognition of the responsibility that comes with every action and his commitment to being more mindful in the future.

Seong‑bin's journey reflects both his hip‑hop roots and his evolving role within 82MAJOR, moving from competitive rap beginnings to performing on a global stage, while demonstrating his dedication to growth as an artist and performer.

Park Seok‑joon

Seokjoon of 82MAJOR performs during the MBC music program 'Show Champion'.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Park Seok‑joon

Park Seok‑joon Date of birth : 15 December 2004

15 December 2004 Age: 21 years old (as of February 2026)

21 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea

Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter

Park Seok‑joon is a South Korean rapper and performer in the K-pop boy group 82MAJOR, formed by Great M Entertainment. Born on 15 December 2004 in Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk‑do, South Korea, he was revealed as a member of the soon-to-debut group on 2 December 2022 and officially debuted on 11 October 2023 with the single album ON.

In an early group interview with Panorama.it, Park reflected on the hard work behind his debut:

I put in a lot of effort during my trainee period to achieve my dream of debuting, and I am incredibly happy that it has finally come true.

In a 2025 interview with PopMachine Media, he discussed the emotional significance of fan connection, recalling that celebrating his birthday with fans after his debut was especially meaningful:

Last December, spending my birthday with 82DE was the best gift. It was more meaningful because it was the first birthday I spent with our fans since our debut… reading each letter from 82DE made me feel a lot of emotions.

During a 2025 POP TOKKI interview about its SILENCE SYNDROME era, Park emphasised how fan support motivated the group to elevate its performances and work harder on its music, highlighting his dedication to the group's creative growth.

Kim Do‑gyun

Dogyun of 82MAJOR performs during the MBC music program 'Show Champion'.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Do‑gyun

Kim Do‑gyun Date of birth : 14 September 2006

14 September 2006 Age: 19 years old (as of February 2026)

19 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Profession: Singer, songwriter

Kim Do‑gyun is the main vocalist and maknae (youngest member) of the K-pop boy group 82MAJOR. Born on 14 September 2006 in Jecheon, Chungcheongbuk‑do, South Korea, he debuted with the group on 11 October 2023 through its first single album ON.

As the main vocalist, Do‑gyun is recognised for his expressive singing and emotional delivery, playing a key role in shaping the group's melodic sound alongside its high-energy hip-hop tracks. He has also explored solo projects, including his first featured release on the winter ballad Letter with Japanese producer JUVENILE.

In interviews and press events, Do‑gyun has discussed 82MAJOR's artistic identity and creative confidence. At a press showcase for the Trophy EP in October 2025, he said, as reported by Biz Chosu.

Our music is free and filled with confidence. As we make songs, we gain a sense of freedom and confidence, so I hope listeners can feel that freedom and freshness.

Who are the members of 82MAJOR?

The members of 82MAJOR are Cho Seong‑il, Yoon Ye‑chan, Nam Seong‑mo, Hwang Seong‑bin, Park Seok‑joon, and Kim Do‑gyun.

Who is the leader of 82MAJOR?

The leader of 82MAJOR is Cho Seong‑il.

What does the name 82MAJOR mean?

The name 82MAJOR comes from Korea's country code, 82, symbolising the group's ambition to establish itself as a significant force in the Korean music scene.

What are 82MAJOR fans called?

The fans of 82MAJOR are called 82DE.

The 82MAJOR members have carved a distinctive place in K-pop through its complementary skills and defined roles. Although each member pursues individual growth and solo projects, the group remains united and continues to headline shows and release music globally in 2026.

