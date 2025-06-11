Stanley Ontop, a movie producer, has sided with Angela Okorie amidst the drama with her ex-lover, Oil Money

Angela Okorie has been engaged in a public feud with Oil Money, who exposed names of people she allegedly had relationships with in the movie industry

Fans were shocked to learn about the surprising career of Angela Okorie's ex, Oil Money

Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley Ontop, has come to the defense of actress Angela Okorie amidst her ongoing feud with her ex-lover, Oil Money.

Exposing Oil Money’s alleged scams

Stanley Ontop shared a disturbing chat between him and a woman, who claimed to be a victim of Oil Money's scams. According to the woman, Oil Money would initially spend money on his victims, but later claim that his bank account had issues, refusing to refund them.

Stanley Ontop speaks about Oil Monery, Angela Okorie's ex-lover. Photo credit@relaangelaokorie/@stanleyontop

She further alleged that he would rent cars and security guards, using them to cruise around Lagos without paying for the services.

Stanley’s accusations and support for Angela

Stanley Ontop not only sided with Angela, but also called out Oil Money for lying about his profession, labelling him a “yahoo boy” (a term used for fraudsters).

He added that he stole $700 from a group in UK and allegedly killed his ex-lover's husband allegedly eloped with his wife.

He claimed that Oil Money was wanted in both the UK and the US, daring him to visit those countries. In his post, Stanley tagged the UK police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the FBI, further escalating the situation.

Fans react to what Stanley Ontop said about Angela Okorie's ex-lover. Photo credit@realngelaokorie

Oil Money’s controversial public feud with Angela

The feud between Angela Okorie and Oil Money has been ongoing, with the businessman publicly sharing names and pictures of people he allegedly slept with, a move that angered the actress.

Angela Okorie has since fired back with her own shots, leading to this intense back-and-forth online battle.

The revelations by the movie producer who loves breaking news about death of his colleagues add fuel to the fire, with both sides digging in as the public remains divided over the messy drama.

See the post here:

Fans react to Stanley Ontop's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans about the post made about Angela Okorie's ex-lover. Here are comments below:

@ifuuz_stitches commented:

"Na y I Dey fear fair guys with dark knuckle, d day wey dis werey go open comment section eeh dem go roast am , I trust 9ja na."

@officialamarachi_uba shared:

"Abeg nobody should disturb us, my question is that wetin attract Angela for this guy because all I see is a short man with a look of champanze (uzor di mkpa)... Eye go first chop before life dia, abeg hunger dey make everyone carry their cross."

@kizobillz stated:

"Na only person when eye dey big things go fit fall for this guy trap."

@cheflokor shared:

"E no concern us. Shebi una say age na number? everybody with her cross. What was the attraction? Abroad and car. Ezi bidia."

@cassie_collections wrote:

"Omoh where Angela jam this one nah, kaiii he should please move on."

@idara328 stated:

"Wonder will never cease."

Stanley Ontop makes allegation about Frederick Leonard

Legit.ng had reported that Stanley Ontop had joined other celebrities to speak about Peggy Ovire's alleged failed marriage.

In an Instagram post, he taunted the actress and claimed that her husband is involved with both men and women.

Fans in the comments section expressed surprise at his bold statements regarding the allegedly estranged couple.

