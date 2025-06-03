Stanley Ontop has opened up about the marriage of his colleagues, Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard, following rumours of their breakup

In an Instagram post, he mocked the actress and claimed that her husband is involved with both men and women

Fans in the comments section expressed surprise at his bold statements regarding the allegedly estranged couple

Nollywood producer Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, popularly known as Stanley Ontop, has posted about the rumoured breakdown of his colleagues Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard’s marriage.

The couple sparked speculation after Peggy was seen without her wedding ring, and Frederick reportedly travelled on vacation alone, fuelling rumours of a split.

Stanley Ontop's fans react to his post about Peggy Ovire. Photo credit@stanleyontop/@peggyovire

Source: Instagram

In his post, Stanley Ontop mocked Peggy over a viral video in which she explained why she chose to settle down with her husband.

In the video, Peggy stated that her husband does not cheat, which was the reason she picked him over others. Stanley claimed Peggy has not gotten over those comments.

Stanley Ontop speaks on Frederick Leonard

The producer, known for breaking news about actors’ personal lives, suggested that if Frederick Leonard is not a womaniser, then he must be involved in something else.

Fans of Peggy Ovire and husband defend them over post by Stanely Ontop. Photo credit@peggyovire

Source: Instagram

He implied that Frederick might be involved with men as well as women, alleging the actor is “doing both.”

Stanley Ontop also took a jab at recently married actress Ruby Ojiakor, claiming her husband was reportedly crying during their wedding ceremony.

Fans react to Stanley Ontop’s post

The post sparked mixed reactions. Many were surprised by the confirmation that Peggy and Frederick might no longer be together, while others criticised Stanley for airing personal matters publicly.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Stanley Ontop's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Stanley Ontop. Here are comments below:

@beautiful_onyinye_utonwa reacted:

"So Peggy and Frederick don separate true true? Nawao."

@uju_dear commented:

"He cried because his mom was not there to witness his wedding."

@realblessingemmanuel said:

"E be like say he don do you before. I can sense jealousy ooooo."

@isomahelen stated:

"When you wish one bad, it will come back to you in 100 folds. This Lady has done nothing to you for crying out loud. Pls act ur age and stop bin childish here."

@peaceful_521 shared:

"Na so my enemies go dey cry for my matter and go get headache. Na wa oo."

@amakabae234 commented:

"Na so my enemies go dey cry for my matter and go get headache. "st with your Cho Cho cho. May God have mercy on all us."

Actress Etinosa drags Frederick Leonard

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress, Etinosa was not happy with the action that Frederick Leonard took about her.

She stated that Frederick Leonard blocked her over a comment about crew members. The actor had praised his crew members while working on a movie and Etinosa shared her observation about the way he treats other.

He later blocked her for the comments and fans reacted after she stated her own side of the story.

