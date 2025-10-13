Kunle Hamilton has reacted to the outcome of BBNaija Season 10, with Imisi emerging as the winner

In a video, she sent a bold message to Celestial youths and also addressed the clergymen who celebrated her fans

Fans reacted after watching the video, sharing their thoughts on his remarks and sending Hamilton a memo in response

Media personality and shepherd of the Celestial Church of Christ, Praiseville Global, Kunle Hamilton, has shared his thoughts on Big Brother Naija and the winner of the Season 10 edition, Opeyemi Ayanwale, better known as Imisi.

The former housemate emerged as the winner of the show, sparking various reactions. A video surfaced online showing what Celestial Church members did to support her win.

In a video making the rounds online, Hamilton spoke about the reality show. According to him, Imisi’s victory is nothing to be proud of, as he described the show as a "swimming pool of sin where they photocopy other people's lifestyles."

He added that if he had Imisi’s phone number, he would personally congratulate her but would never do so publicly.

The clergy also stated that if Imisi continued to maintain her Christian mindset, she would continue to prosper.

Kunle Hamilton criticizes clergy’s support

Slamming the clerics who congratulated Imisi on her win, Kunle Hamilton noted that, based on the content of the reality show, no one should publicly congratulate participants.

He issued a warning to the clergy, emphasizing that supporting such shows sends the wrong message to youths, encouraging them to do anything to make money.

Recall that aside from the video of Celestial Church members reacting to Imisi’s win, many Celestial members actively campaigned for and supported her victory.

How fans reacted to Kunle Hamilton's video

Reactions have trailed what the clergy said. Many didn't agree with him as they dragged him over his utterance. Here are comments below:

@hawero15 shared:

"Even oshoffa grandson sef, posted her and wish her well. Awon assistant jesu."

@baebee112 stated:

"Sir ,you should be proud of her not misbehaving. Mide is also a celestian. What have done for her?"

@pamilerinniopeayo shared:

"Can the church give her 80Million cash? make church empower the youth if you don't want them to go on a reality show or go astray."

@tokscute reacted:

"But if she bring tithe 8m u go clt am sir. I’m a celestial o. If another celestial member go dere and she behave herself just like imisi, baba mi I go still vote with my DSTV.'

@mary.busayo.52438 commented:

"If god say dat is the place she is going to progress. U can not stop god for dat okay, sir."

@tums_empire_brand wrote:

"He is right."

