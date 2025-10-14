An old video posted on YouTube shows prominent evangelist, Uma Ukpai, leading praises during a church program

In the video, the late evangelist who died on Monday, October 13, was leading songs in three different languages

A lot of Nigerians have continued to mourn the cleric, who was popular for hosting crusades in many places

After the death of Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai, Nigerians who knew him continue to share some of the things they admire about his ministry.

Some old videos of his ministry in songs and preaching have continued to trend on different social media platforms after his passing.

In one of the videos, which was posted on his ministry's YouTube channel, Dr Uma Ukpai was happily leading praises and worship.

One thing people remember about the late evangelist was that he loved to sing and lead praises in church.

In the video, which was posted in September, the preacher led songs in three different Nigerian languages.

He began by singing "Oluwa mi modupe", which is a Yoruba song, before switching to Igbo to sing "Chineke nna imela." He followed this up by singing " Abasi mi amanam", which is Ibibio.

Uma Ukpai's death throws followers into mourning

Evangelist Ukpai's family had announced his death in a statement released on Facebook.

The family said:

"With hearts full of gratitude, we celebrate the triumphant homegoing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, who passed on to glory on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80. A faithful soldier of the cross has been called to rest. Dedicating over six decades of his life to fiery evangelism, dynamic teaching of the Word and prophetic demonstrations of the power of God, he impacted millions of lives and transformed destinies within Nigeria and across the globe. He was a spiritual general known for evangelism, a founding father of faith, loving husband, devoted father and mentor to many and his life was a testament to God's power and love. While we mourm his physical absence, we rejoice that he has finished his race and is now resting in eternal praise. Details of the obsequies will be announced in due course by the family. We are grateful to God for his extraordinary life and enduring legacy."

Reactions to the death of Uma Ukpai

@Ifeoma Jacob said:

"He ran his own race and he finished well, await for him that glorious crown, but the question is how are you running your own race Oooo."

Favour Chinazunwa Josiah Chukwuzubelu said:

"I had goose bumps immediately I stumbled in this. Ambassador general, the saints are gradually leaving."

Gloria Evans said:

"Aaaaah! My father,my father! the horsemen and the chariots thereof!"

Francisca Idowu Oseghale said:

"I've never met him in person but I feel like I've known him for decades as I shed tears. He taught me night fasting...very effective."

Source: Legit.ng