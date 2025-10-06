A video has captured the moment Imisi experienced a wardrobe malfunction while on stage

The reality star had just won the 2025 edition of Big Brother Naija at the grand finale on Sunday

Fans quickly reacted to the video, sharing their thoughts on Imisi’s fashion choices and her overall performance on the show

A viral video showing a wardrobe malfunction by the winner of Big Brother Naija season 10, Opeyemi Ayanwale, better known as Imisi, has surfaced online.

The comic star, who took home N150 million after emerging as the winner of the show, received significant support from fans, as videos of her fans' reactions also circulated online.

In the clip making rounds on TikTok, Imisi was facing away from the audience when her wardrobe glitch became visible.

Her bra was exposed at the back as her zipper malfunctioned, or possibly because the blouse no longer fit her properly.

Imisi tried to cover up the wardrobe issue with the help of her red and cream ofi.

Ebuka Attempts to Help Imisi

In the video, show host Ebuka was seen trying to assist Imisi in covering her wardrobe malfunction while she stood next to him. After a while, he was observed gently guiding her off the stage to avoid further attention to the issue.

Imisi’s second fashion blunder on BBN stage

Another fashion misstep came when Imisi paired green Crocs with her white and red outfit, accessorizing with a red off-shoulder piece.

While many found the combination unconventional, it didn’t seem to detract from the love and support the reality star received from fans throughout the show.

How fans reacted to Imisi's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the reality star on the stage with her clothed opened to the audience. Fans expressed their thoughts about what she wore. Here are comments below:

@Hair Cuddles | Human Hair Wigs said:

"She didn’t see it coming aww we love you Imisi. Glory be to God

@Miel commented:

"Our winner wear native with Crocs if e reach ur turn wear heels."

@October 17 reacted:

"I’m so happy I didn’t waste vote,I vote for the right person congratulations my fave."

@Bolanle shared:

"Our winner wear crocs if e reach your turn wear bata gogoro."

@Arinola commented:

"I watched the part kola mum and Dad called imisi amd shake her. E sweet me die."

@Oyindamola wrote:

"Nobody even remember Faith yesterday. I hope he’s doing okay watching imisi from home like dis."

