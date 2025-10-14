Singer Ebuka Songs has reacted to the sad news about the demise of renown televangelists, Rev Uma Ukpai

In the post, he shared a video of some of the miracles that God used the clergy to perform while he was alive

Fans reacted as some people shared the encounter they had with him while praying for his family

Gospel artist, Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, better known as Ebuka Songs has joined his colleagues around the world in mourning the sudden death of renowned televangelist, Reverend Uma Ukpai.

The cleric passed away on October 6, as confirmed by his family. Many gospel artists, including Frank Edwards, Nathaniel Bassey, and other clerics, shared heartfelt tributes to him. They also posted videos and pictures detailing how God used the late cleric to change their lives.

In his post, Ebuka Songs also shared a video. In the clip, Reverend Ukpai recounted the testimony of his first son, who was born crippled. The cleric revealed that his son didn't walk until his wife gave birth to another child.

Before his son began walking, the nurse of his second child asked him if he truly prayed for people to be healed. In the clip, he affirmed that he did, and the nurse then asked why he couldn’t pray for his son to walk.

Rev. Uma Ukpai further explained in the video shared by Ebuka Songs that he went to God in prayer, seeking guidance on what to do.

God instructed him to sing praise and worship. After singing, the cleric noted that when his son woke up, he shared a dream in which angels took away his crippled legs and replaced them with new ones.

Following the announcement of the cleric's passing, an old prophecy about his death resurfaced online.

How fans reacted to Ebuka Song's video

Netizens shared their take about the cleric and his testimony. Some people also shared their encounter with the clergy. Here are comments below:

@mr_rexanselm stated:

"We know the real ones, it is painful our real fathers in the Lord is going, the future is scary. The ones we have now are business men mostly."

@nwa_marychukwu shared:

"Such a powerful man of God."

@liki.betty said:

"You people didn’t introduce him when he was alive. You never posted him for us to see him and go to him why now. May his soul rest in peace ."



@blezgee commented:

"I had an incredible encounter with him in 2017-2018. It left an incredible mark in my life that will forever keep me afloat in life



@emmysharp1 commented:

"Grandpa Heaven gained! Rest on papa till Resurrection morning."

@ministerf.g.oofficial reacted:

"A general has gone home."

@lizzy_frames_and_more wrote:

"Heaven gain the best."

