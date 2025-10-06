A video showing what members of the Celestial Church of Christ did for Imisi during the grand finale of the show has surfaced online

In the clip, a group of people were seen gathered together and closely monitoring the live broadcast of the finale

Fans have reacted to the viral video as they shared their thoughts on the efforts the church members made to ensure Imisi’s victory

Videos have surfaced showing the significant steps some Celestial Church of Christ members took during the grand finale of the reality show.

Recall that Imisi, a member of the church, made it to the top five finalists before being announced as the winner of the show.

The show, which began in July, concluded on October 5, 2025, with Imisi taking home the N150 million grand prize.

In the viral clip, members of the Celestial Church of Christ were seen gathered to monitor the grand finale, which took place on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Celestial Church of Christ members pray for Imisi

In the video, some women were observed making the sign of the cross and praying as they watched the live broadcast of the finale. They erupted in joy, shouting and screaming when Imisi's name was called as the winner.

Fans react to Imisi’s victory

Fans of the reality show also expressed their excitement, praising Imisi’s win as one of the most celebrated in the history of the show.

Some shared personal stories of how they supported former housemate Imisi, with a few even attending religious gatherings to pray for her victory.

Recall that many fans actively participated in voting and supporting their favourite housemates throughout the competition.

See the video here:

BBNaija: How fans reacted to Imisi's video

Reactions have trailed the video of people rooting for Imisi at the grand finale of the show. Here are comments below:

@Brain Box shared:

"Even me self never off my church cloth, nah until wey Ebuka announce imisi I don’t even know when I tear my church cloth, I nearly break my waist. I love you imisi."

@olubusolami said:

"Imisi as brought a new vibes to be trending now. crocks on native wears. precisely iro and buba."

@ktracy reacted:

"I think this is the most celebrated big brother win so far."

@The African empress commented:

"Imisi to the world. No personal part. Only 1 in the history of bigbrother we couldn't label her body No jumping from bed to bed Gave herself a storyline from day 1 and carried the show to the very end IMISI you will forever be famous and that street credibility cant be bought."

@yettybaby690 wrote:

"Make come outside come marry Korede cus he really try for her oo Omo."

