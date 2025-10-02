BBNaija season 10 edition has become more intense as fans and supporters seek votes for their favourite housemate

Imisi's fans shared plans to storm the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) music concert in Lagos to canvass for votes on her behalf

Some rival fans also shared plans to storm the music concert, igniting another drama on social media

As Big Brother Naija season 10 draws to an end, viewers have resorted to different means of canvassing for votes for their favourite housemates, including storming religious events.

Imisi's fans and supporters recently shared plans to storm the 9th edition of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Luli Concert in 2025, titled "Garment of Praise," scheduled for Friday, October 3rd, 2025, at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, Lagos.

Imisi fans to canvass for votes at Cele's Luli concert ahead of BBNaija grand finale. Credit: imisiofficial/ccc

Source: Instagram

Reports claimed that fans of Imisi, who is a member of the CCC, had been granted a stand at the concert.

A flyer shared by her fanbase showed they would be storming the event to praise and worship God while also canvassing for votes for her.

Below is a trending flyer shared by Imisi's fanbase:

BBNaija fans battle for votes.

Imisi's fans' actions soon stirred up reactions from rival fanbases, with some also disclosing plans to storm the CCC music concert to canvass for votes for their favourites.

Recall that Imisi is one of the housemates who made it into the final week, including Mensan, Kola, Dede, Faith, Kaybobo, Jason Jae, Sultana, Isabella, and Koyin.

BBNaija's Imisi's fans to storm Cele church's Luli concert at TBS. Credit imisiofficial

Source: UGC

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with some of Imisi's fans bringing up past allegations against their favourite for being a white-garment church member.

Nollywood actress Esther Sky had called out Imisi, including making bold allegations against the housemate.

Read the comments below:

doccybaibee said:

"You know why other fanbase wanting togo vote at luli is making me laugh? Bcos there’s no name they didn’t call imisi cos she attends cele, they said she does juju, they are always dragging her when she wears her garment and cap, now u want to go and reap in that church #BBNaija."

folajommie001 wrote:

"Ppl should just understand that the luli concert organizers recognised Imisi and gave her that platform alonside Celestial as a whole. If you have a different fave you can vote for them at your home but there ooo all votes are for Imisi.......Shekena."

delittlebarbie said:

Devas hope you know imisi is a devoted member that is why they gave her team a space in the LULI concert ,you people should rest and do not go and disgrace your self there please to avoid embarrassment,it’s not a must u compete with imisi #BBNaija

Titiiiiiope said:

"Dede’s fans IMISI is not part of your problem. So because they announced that there is a voting station at luli concert you think that’s our only forte. Just Dey play, you will not downplay our efforts because nothing concerns us with your plan. Do your own and we will do ours."

oyinkan_dollar commented:

"Like, all of a sudden devastated fans are aware of a luli concert after Imisi’s fans announced the plans set in palce, it’s giving copy copy and sabotaging. Imisi represented her church well so she deserves this arrangement."

Why Imisi raised alarm

Legit.ng previously reported that Imisi stumbled on a strange object that looked like a severed head stored in a transparent jar.

Her reaction to the shocking discovery drew the attention of her fellow housemates.

A video captured the moment other BBNaija housemates rushed to the kitchen to confirm what she had seen, only to be left stunned themselves.

Source: Legit.ng