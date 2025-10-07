A video of the interview that BBNaija season ten winner Imisi had with the host of the show has surfaced online

In the clip, she speaks about her love for Faith and Kaybobo while laughing merrily with Ebuka

Fans reacted after hearing her speak English fluently, which was contrary to what she had displayed on the show

Big Brother Naija season 10 winner, Opeyemi Ayanwale, better known as Imisi, warmed the hearts of her fans after a video of her interview with Ebuka, the host of the show, surfaced online.

The funny lady made it to the top five finalists on the show and eventually won the N150 million prize money.

Before her win, a drastic step taken by some Celestial Church of Christ members to ensure her victory had trended online.

In the video, Imisi stunned both fans and critics as she was heard speaking fluent English while answering questions from Ebuka.

Ebuka, the host of the recently concluded reality show, asked her about her perception of the disqualified housemate Faith. Imisi responded by saying that she loves Faith.

Imisi speaks glowingly about Kaybobo

BBNaija's Imisi also spoke highly of Kaybobo, mentioning that he often pokes fun at people she likes. For instance, when Kaybobo noticed her fondness for Faith, he started disliking him.

When Ebuka asked if she thinks Kaybobo likes her, Imisi laughed and said she believes he does.

She went on to describe Kaybobo as "something else," adding that when he doesn't have his mic on, he behaves differently with her.

Imisi’s English proficiency amazes fans

Recall that during her time on the BBNaija show, Imisi was often noted for her struggle with speaking fluent English.

Her manner of speaking suggested she wasn't comfortable with the language. However, in her recent video and interview with Ebuka, she astonished her fans with her impressive communication skills in English.

How fans reacted to Imisi's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Imisi granting an interview with Ebuka. Here are comments below:

@shiji_marthings stated:

"This is Imisi remember she told Ebuka she has 4 personalities she should us 3 in the house now this is her Reality….I Love You Gurl 10/10 Winner."

@tawakat.agboola said:

"I so love her immediately they told her in the house that she didn’t hear English she dance to it, now is clear to them that she sabi English pa."

@daeviido commented:

"I'm so proud of the way she answered her questions.'

@chennifar reacted:

"Kaybobo actually respects bro code. The moment he senses you like someone or you’re someone’s girl he steps back immediately. He even said so himself ."

@damrach_touch wrote:

"Imisi has the childlike behavior that I admire so much. Her inner child is still very much active and I hope she remains this joyful. I finished watching and I was just smiling all through."

BBN winner, Imisi suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage

Legit.ng had reported that Imisi was seen struggling with her clothes after she was called on stage as the winner of the reality show.

In a viral video, as Imisi turned her back to the audience who came to witness the live show, her zipper was almost down.

She tried to use her hand to cover it before leaving the stage.

