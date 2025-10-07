Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi celebrated BBNaija winner Imisi, reveals she trained under him at his film academy

The actor stated that he’s proud of her success and recalls how she celebrated him during his birthday and housewarming

Fans questioned the sudden wave of people claiming Imisi as their student after her N120 million win

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi, has joined the growing list of public figures celebrating Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Imisi.

However, his recent revelation about his connection to her has stirred mixed opinions online.

The actor took to Instagram to express his excitement after Imisi’s historic win on Sunday, October 5, when she clinched the N120 million grand prize. She defeated fellow finalists Dede, Koyin, Sultana, Kola, Jason Jae, Mensan, Kaybobi, and Isabella.

In his post, the actor shared a throwback video from his birthday and housewarming ceremony, revealing that Imisi attended the event and celebrated with him.

He described her as a “joyful spirit” who genuinely celebrates others, adding that her attitude inspired him to reciprocate her love and support now that she’s in the spotlight.

He wrote:

“She is always happy for others. She was happy for me during my birthday and housewarming, that informs why I have to reciprocate, aside from her being one of mine in Rocklaf Studio Film Academy ”

The actor went on to hail her for bringing pride to his acting academy, Rocklaf Studio Film Academy, saying her victory shows that consistency and humility pay off in the entertainment industry.

In another post, Yomi Fabiyi poured out his gratitude to fans, colleagues, and everyone who voted for Imisi during the show. The proud filmmaker declared that her win brought him “overwhelming joy.”

He added:

“The WINNER, THE CHAMPION is my girl @imisiofficial #ijoba606 Thank you all colleagues, friends, fans, and well-wishers. I am overwhelmed. The sound of joy and congratulations will not cease in your household too. To my IMISI, it is your time to shine. Rocklaf! We Rise Together! Congrats, dear.”

See the post here:

Fans react to Fabiyi's comments

While Yomi Fabiyi’s post received applause from some fans, others couldn’t help but notice that he isn’t the only one claiming a connection to the new reality TV star.

@iamnikky5:

“Two people don dey claim Imisi now. Who be the real Oga wey teach Imisi acting?”

@thetoluadepoju, added:

“Everyone claiming Imisi their student. Oluwa saanu wa o.”

@wahabademola1:

"We addicted to nollywood knows Imisi belongs to Rocklaf films studios so automatically he is Yomi Fabiyi students, any other actors claiming her na bloggers post am to push false"

@wagwan_nation:

"Nah now dem all wan Dey use imisi kor body well God no forget me too so dem go Dey famz me"

@simeon0820:

"Mr ikebe super she’s not your student again, after you and your wife palava then and everything you did for her! She left to another person ! This guy Ehnn must you claim her someone who no see as your student again since, she win now, you dey claim, we wey sabi the story from day one sabi o you wey the students you did graduation for are not proud of, you con dey claim who you no even do graduation for !!!! She’s not your student ikebe super ! Face your iyabo and wumi mohbad jeje, Imisi will not give you kobo

