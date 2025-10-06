Current Big Brother Naija winner, Imisioluwa, is the talk of the town following her recent victory

A series of videos have surfaced online showing the 10/10 season superstar with a man speculated to be her former boyfriend

The young man shared their throwback moments to celebrate the reality TV star’s win, a move that has since angered many on the internet

Hours after Imisi was crowned the winner of Big Brother Naija’s 10/10 season, an unexpected twist has captured the internet’s attention.

A man speculated to be Imisi’s ex-boyfriend surfaced online, sharing a series of throwback videos that appear to show intimate and personal moments between the two.

Imisi’s alleged ex-boyfriend breaks silence with unseen throwback clips. Credit: @imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

The clips, reportedly taken from WhatsApp stories, show Imisi in casual settings, sharing affectionate and fun moments with the mystery man.

In one of the WhatsApp posts, he wrote: “Congratulations to us oooo.”

The caption sparked outrage among netizens, many of whom questioned whether the posts were a genuine tribute or simply a subtle attempt to ride on Imisi’s newfound fame.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that Imisi opened up during the show about how her once "perfect relationship" turned sour after she became pregnant.

She revealed that it was the best relationship she had ever experienced — until her ex-boyfriend changed and allegedly cheated on her during the pregnancy.

Speaking with Kaybobo in the house, Imisi said he later asked for forgiveness, but she couldn’t bring herself to accept it. She ended the relationship, feeling deeply betrayed by his actions.

See the videos below:

Videos of Imisi’s alleged ex trend

Netizens who came online were not pleased by the post as they accused the alleged ex of trying to gain relevance with Imisi’s victory.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_.sharpmind said:

"Almajiri 😂😂."

i_am_oreoluwa_ said:

"Us keh 😂 as how?"

tianah._._ said:

"Gbewiri😂😂."

sash_gram said:

"Broda ode !! Damnnnn you Nwa bingo 😂😂😂."

justcallme_chyna said:

"This is what Nina’s ex did too lol.."

rita.xoxoo said:

"Almajiri 😂😂."

rikkie_xx said:

"The werey fit dey misbehave when them dey date oo, okunrin ati iwa werey 😂😂."

_tokscollections said:

"Dey play😂😂."

i_am_oreoluwa_ said:

"Us keh 😂 as how?"

alhaji_jasi said:

"Ahhhhh na colleague ooo no be ex ooo😂."

bottypepes said:

"Oga u no follow o kindly remain in the past."

bettyglamss said:

"E be like say the ex need to visit Yabaleft. Congratulations kill you der. Shioooooooor."

ijeomaross said:

"😂😂😂 Sorry for the laugh.."

a_ii_shaaaa said:

"Level don change o.🤧."

mbahmartha__ said:

"Congratulations to us? As how na. Men are really digging this gold o😂😂😂. As per na both una get the money abi wetin? Osim congratulations to us 😂😂."

justprech said:

"Oga dissappear."

_fullcup_of_tee_ said:

"No b only us, na horse 🐴."

meon1_3 said:

"Werey wan reap where hin papa no sow."

BBNaija Imisi bbnaija winner gets surprise shout-out from alleged ex-boyfriend. Credit: @imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

Why viewers compared Imisi to Laycon

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija viewers drew comparisons between former winner and singer Laycon and season 10 winner Imisi.

This was after BBNaija organisers shared a voting chart showing how viewers voted for the last nine housemates.

"Omo this reminds me of Laycon's time in Lockdown, like see gap," a fan said.

Source: Legit.ng