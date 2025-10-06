Political activist Deji Adeyanju questioned whether Big Brother Naija winners actually receive their prize money

He noted that many past winners appear broke not long after leaving the house, despite bagging millions

His comments came hours after Season 10 winner, Imisi, was announced to have won ₦120 million

Popular political commentator Deji Adeyanju has thrown a fresh question into Nigeria’s social media space, and this time, it’s about Big Brother Naija’s biggest winners.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page, Adeyanju wondered why most of the winners of the show “end up looking broke,” despite walking away with mouthwatering cash prizes.

The activist, known for his blunt and often controversial takes, didn’t mince words.

Deji Adeyanju questions whether Big Brother Naija winners actually receive their prize money. Photos: Deji Adeyanju, Imisi

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Do they really give BBNaija winners the prize money? The reason I’m asking is because many of them end up looking extremely broke thereafter.”

His comment came shortly after Imisi, the Season 10 winner of the popular reality show, was crowned champion with a ₦120 million grand prize.

Imisi opens up on N150m prize money

Meanwhile, Imisi admitted she does not yet know exactly how she wants to use the money.

In her final diary session before the live finale, Imisi opened up about her thoughts on the life-changing win.

She confessed, “Honestly, right now I don’t have a set plan for the money. I need to seek financial advice first because I’ve never had such a large amount before."

Interestingly, Big Brother also asked Imisi who she would like to see win if it wasn’t her. Without hesitation, she listed fellow finalists Dede, Jason Jae, Kola, Kaybobo, and Isabella, highlighting their unique strengths and the bond they had built over the weeks.

Read his post here:

Nigerians react to Deji Adeyanju's post

As expected, his post drew a flurry of mixed opinions across social media.

@tboss_guy:

"That's where financial intelligence comes in. Same reason gamblers win jackpot and go broke shortly after"

@shady__lover:

"They don't get to keep all the money, they settle their sponsors, a certain percentage to the PR machines, that's why most of them end up going broke."

@muniz:

“They actually get the money. The problem is many of them can’t manage fame or funds.”

@ElozonaVictor:

"The lifestyle is costly, that's the logo. You want to be richer than bigbrother that gave you platform, its Alright"

@dammyo:

“This man has a point. How do you win ₦120 million and still look like you’re struggling two years later?”

@elbizzy:

"How much is the money 80m can't buy Prado jeep so whar are u talking bout "

Adeyanju's comments come after Imisi was declared winner of BBNaija 2025. Photos: @bbnaija/IG.

Source: Instagram

Imisi raises alarm after seeing strange object

Legit.ng also reported that Imisi stumbled on an object that looked like a severed head stored in a transparent jar.

The shocking discovery left her screaming uncontrollably and calling for help, drawing the attention of her fellow housemates.

A video captured the moment other BBNaija housemates rushed to the kitchen to confirm what she had seen, only to be left stunned themselves.

Source: Legit.ng