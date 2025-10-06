Verydarkman has responded sharply to singer Bella Shmurda after the artist appeared to throw shade at him

Legit.ng reported that the Cash App hitmaker shared a funny-looking picture of the social media activist

Reacting to the post, VDM stated what the musician was trying to gain by attacking him without provocation

Verydarkman has fired back at Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda after the artist appeared to throw shade at him online.

According to Legit.ng, the Cash App hitmaker posted a funny-looking photo of the outspoken social media activist, sparking widespread speculation about the intent behind the post.

Reacting in a viral video, Verydarkman accused Bella Shmurda of attempting to use his name to gain traction for his newly released album.

The activist who is currently in China claimed that he was minding his own business when Bella randomly attacked him online. He alleged that the singer was chasing clout and trying to stir controversy to boost his project.

VDM didn’t hold back, boldly stating that Bella Shmurda was “cursed” and wasting his talent. He further claimed that his own diss track against Portable had r impact than any project Bella had released.

VDM questions Bella’s loyalty to late Mohbad

Verydarkman also took a swipe at Bella’s role in seeking justice for the late singer Mohbad, questioning how involved he truly was in the investigation.

“You shouted justice for Mohbad, but did you give a statement to the police?” he asked.

The video has since gone viral, with fans and critics alike reacting to the intense outburst.

See the video below:

Reaction trail VDM’s video on Bella Shmurda

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media:

cescoflaylay said:

"Wetn this guy de feel like ? 😂😂 Naija Chuck Norris 🤌🏻😂😂😂😂."

cy28139 said:

"He want to promote his dead music😂."

queenvera188 said:

"Bella is so blessed 🙏🏿."

afunmisexysteal said:

"Only if you are God."

fridayjoseph55 said:

"Me no even no say the Werey drop song ooooooooh."

ask.of.ofunwa_of_spibat said:

"I no even know say de werey drop album 😂😂😂."

skelle_topg said:

"😂 person dey make him money ona dey cry for here."

olalere.kenny.1 said:

"Album wey sweet die... I just dey shake head to some yeye comment from fake pages ... Imagine gut from super mini god."

ayoka2502 said:

"But if VDM talk now they go talk say he get whalah but Naa Bella dey find trouble 🤣anyway he wan trend."

alkebulan_2023 said:

"Bella don buy market."

xtocris said:

"Vdm first called Bella out during his so called investigation but Bella didn’t respond, he allowed everything to calm down before he now threw this bomb shot on Vdm and Vdm Dey cry😁😁😁."

mkleo45 said:

"But why Bella go start this nonsense 😂😂😂😂😂VDM get all right to insult him :: why Bella Cary VDM pic Postam ?"

ritexjo said:

"Very predictable human..I know say e go reply😂😂😂😂go reply deeone na."

