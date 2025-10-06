Imisi's emergence as Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner continued to make waves on social media

The organisers released the voting chart, showing the votes the top nine housemates amassed

The gap between Imisi and the last eight housemates became a hot topic online as fans threw shades at disqualified housemate Faith

The organisers of Big Brother Naija Season 10 have released the voting chart showing how viewers voted for the last nine in the house.

The voting chart was released on social media shortly after Imisi emerged as the ultimate winner of the 10/10 edition.

Recall that Imisi was officially crowned the winner on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at the grand finale.

Imisi was one of the top nine finalists alongside Kaybobo, Isabella, Jason Jae, Mensan, Kola, Sultana, Koyin, and Dede.

While she emerged as the winner, Dede was announced as the first runner-up.

Before Imisi's emergence, there had been claims online that Faith would have emerged as the winner if he had not been disqualified.

How BBNaija fans viewers voted

Following the finale, the organisers made public the official voting breakdown, showing how viewers voted, with Imisi amassing the highest number of votes.

Imisi had 42.8% of the votes, followed by Dede and Koyin at 15.94% and 15.23%, signalling a wide gap between the winner and the first and second runners up. Kaybobo had the lowest votes at 1.72 per cent.

Here is how the viewers voted:

Reactions trail BBNaija's voting chart

Many of Imisi's fans were stunned by the massive gap between her and Dede, while others shared opinions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

callme_abrantie commented:

"If the total of all this votes gives you 99.96% so where’s faith votes ?"

Clarisbell_ commented:

"Omo make 1 person collect half of the percentage, as tight as this season, she outdid herself, she gave us a show, content they cry, highlights choke, well deserved. I can't express how happy I'm for her, she's a top babe a down to earth babe, May God direct her paths."

the_aphrodiety wrote:

"IMISI SOCIAL DISTANCING!"

Odycx01 said:

"Omo I comot cap for Imisi fans, they really stood on their business🔥 see social distancing."

iam_Jayinx said:

"Omooo see gap. Ijoba 606 for a reason."

UzoamakaSamuel_ commented:

"This one no body see her back , na turbo mode be this."

Dannyblizz95 said:

"Omo this reminds me of Laycon's time in Lockdown, like see gap."

popsidem said:

"Imisi beats laycon based on maths."

Jade_Of27 said:

"Congratulations to Imisi. That’s a huge winning margin. But Laycon’s winning margin still tops it. An iCON even years after."

Imisi opens up on plans after BBNaija

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that curtains finally closed on the season 10 edition of Big Brother Naija, and Imisi was crowned winner of the reality show.

But in an unexpected twist, Imisi had admitted she does not yet know exactly how she wants to use the money.

In her final diary session before the finale, Imisi opened up about her thoughts on the life-changing win.

