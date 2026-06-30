Another batch of 271 evacuated Nigerians arrived safely in Lagos from South Africa as the Federal Government continued its emergency evacuation programme amid rising anti-immigrant tensions

The return came as fears mounted in South Africa over planned anti-migrant protests, with reports of businesses shutting down, workers staying home and thousands of foreign nationals fleeing affected areas

Authorities maintained the evacuation exercise would continue to assist Nigerians willing to return home following growing security concerns linked to violence targeting migrants

Another group of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa has arrived in Lagos as the federal government continues efforts to bring citizens home following rising tensions linked to anti migrant protests.

An Air Peace flight carrying about 271 evacuees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, Channels TV reports.

An Air Peace aircraft transported another batch of 271 evacuated Nigerians from South Africa to Lagos. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The latest return marks another phase of the government's evacuation programme for Nigerians affected by the unfolding situation in South Africa.

Why are Nigerians leaving South Africa?

The evacuation comes as demonstrations against undocumented migrants spread across parts of South Africa, disrupting business activities and raising fears of further violence.

Reuters reports that workers stayed away from their jobs in several areas, while some businesses remained closed and public transport services were affected as protesters gathered in cities including Johannesburg and Durban.

Thousands of foreign nationals were also reported to have left their homes or sought safer locations ahead of a deadline issued by protest organisers for undocumented migrants to leave the country.

The demonstrations have fuelled anxiety among migrant communities, many of whom have remained indoors over concerns that the protests could escalate into attacks.

What is happening in South Africa?

Recent reports indicate that at least five people have been killed since the demonstrations began in April. Thousands more have reportedly been displaced, while homes, businesses and other property belonging to foreign nationals have been vandalised.

Although the organisers of the protests have denied promoting violence, migrant communities remain worried about their safety. Previous outbreaks of xenophobic violence in South Africa have often affected foreign nationals regardless of whether they possessed valid immigration documents.

One protester, Silindile Xaba, said unemployment among South Africans was driving public frustration.

"People are not working, the jobs are being taken by illegal foreigners. It's not fair," she said.

FG warns Nigerians in South Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in South Africa had cautioned its nationals following unrest in the Eastern Cape province.

The advisory followed protests over a disputed traditional ceremony, following reports of a coronation involving the Igbo community in the region.

Source: Legit.ng