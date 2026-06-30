WhatsApp introduces unique usernames, enhancing user privacy while connecting without revealing phone numbers

The voluntary feature lets users change usernames, protecting the identities of public figures from impersonation

Despite improved privacy, experts warn WhatsApp still collects metadata, urging caution among users

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp is rolling out one of its biggest privacy-focused updates yet, allowing users to connect and chat without revealing their phone numbers.

The Meta-owned messaging platform announced that it will gradually introduce unique usernames to its more than three billion users worldwide over the coming months.

WhatsApp finally swaps usernames for phone numbers in a new feature. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The feature is designed to give people greater control over their personal information, especially when interacting with strangers, joining community groups, or participating in large group chats.

Beginning Monday, users will be able to reserve a unique username directly within the app. While the option is entirely voluntary, it offers an alternative way to connect with others without exchanging phone numbers.

How the new username feature works

Once the feature is fully available, WhatsApp users will be able to add and message one another simply by sharing their usernames.

Users will have the flexibility to change or remove their usernames whenever they choose. WhatsApp said usernames can contain up to 35 characters, although certain restrictions will apply to prevent impersonation.

For example, the names of prominent public figures, celebrities and high-profile officials will be protected, making it difficult for anyone to claim identities that could mislead other users.

Importantly, WhatsApp stressed that there will be no public directory of usernames, meaning people cannot search randomly for users. Phone numbers will also still be required when creating a WhatsApp account, even though they may no longer be visible during conversations.

A major step toward better privacy

According to WhatsApp's Head of Product, Alice Newton-Rex, the company developed the feature after hearing from users who were uncomfortable sharing their phone numbers in certain situations.

She explained that many people, particularly those participating in community groups or connecting with new contacts, wanted a safer way to communicate while protecting their personal details.

The company believes usernames will give users greater control over how they present themselves on the platform without compromising the simplicity of WhatsApp messaging.

Despite the introduction of usernames, existing safety measures will remain in place. Users will continue to have the ability to block and report unwanted contacts or suspicious messages.

Privacy experts urge users to stay cautious

While the new feature has been welcomed as an improvement, some privacy experts argue that it does not completely address broader concerns about data collection.

Carissa Véliz, an Oxford University professor and author of Privacy Is Power, noted that although usernames offer an extra layer of privacy, WhatsApp still collects metadata, such as who users communicate with and when those interactions occur.

She pointed out that Meta's business model relies on certain user data to support advertising, even though the company cannot access the contents of private conversations.

WhatsApp maintains that all personal chats remain protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring that messages, calls, photos and videos cannot be read or listened to by the company or third parties.

Global rollout begins

The username feature will be introduced gradually over the coming months, giving users worldwide time to reserve their preferred names before broader adoption.

According to WABwtaInfo, the update marks one of WhatsApp's most significant privacy enhancements in recent years, offering users a safer way to communicate while keeping their phone numbers private.

A new WhatsApp feature allows users to swap usernames for phone numbers. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

As digital privacy becomes an increasing concern, the move is expected to reshape how billions of people connect on one of the world's most popular messaging platforms.

WhatsApp ends secret online presence with new feature

We also highlighted facts about WhatsApp's new green dot indicator designed for Android beta users, a feature aimed at enhancing user interactions while maintaining privacy controls.

This change signals a major shift in how users engage on the platform, potentially reshaping conversations and connections in the digital age.

Source: Legit.ng