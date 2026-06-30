Breaking: Flooding Kills 13 People in Ghana as Details Emerge

Heavy rainfall in Accra has caused severe flooding, resulting in at least 13 reported deaths

Over 470 people rescued as emergency teams assist submerged communities in flood-affected areas

Experts link the flooding crisis to climate change, poor drainage, and rapid urbanisation in Ghana

At least 13 people have died in Ghana’s capital, Accra, after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding across parts of the city, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed.

The flooding, which followed torrential rain on Sunday night, affected several low-lying communities, leaving homes, vehicles and businesses submerged. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities warn that the death toll could increase.

Heavy rainfall leaves 13 dead in Ghana as capital battles devastating floods. Photo credit: Donwilson Odhiambo

Source: Getty Images

Emergency teams, including personnel from the fire service, police, military and the National Disaster Management Organisation, have been deployed to affected areas to assist victims and protect lives and property.

Ghana govt issues safety warning

The government has urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain indoors where possible or relocate to safer, higher ground as more rainfall is expected, BBC reported.

“Stay indoors if you are in a safe location,” the president’s office said in a statement.

“Do not attempt to cross flooded roads, whether on foot or in a vehicle. If your home is being inundated, move immediately to higher ground and call 112 for emergency assistance.”

The GNFS said more than 470 people had been rescued so far, while some residents remained trapped in their homes, Vanguard reported.

Climate concerns and infrastructure challenges

President John Mahama said preliminary figures showed that about 140mm of rain fell on Accra, compared with the highest single-day rainfall of about 56mm recorded last year.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warned of additional rainfall and advised residents to avoid flooded areas.

Experts have linked recurring floods in Accra to poor drainage systems, blocked waterways and rapid urban development.

WaterAid Ghana director Ewurabena Yanyi-Akofur said the disaster reflected wider climate and urban planning challenges.

“What we are witnessing in Accra is not an isolated weather event, but part of a pattern intensified by climate change and rapid, unplanned urbanisation,” she said.

33 states warned over flooding

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has sounded the alarm that 14,118 communities in 266 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) face the risk of severe flooding in 2026.

He made this disclosure during the presentation of the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Source: Legit.ng