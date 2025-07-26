Big Brother Naija season 10 came with a double launch, with the first premiere taking place on Saturday, July 26

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as the BBNaija season 10 host, and the unveiling of housemates became a topic among fans

Ebuka also caused a buzz with the attire he wore at the BBNaija season 10 first launch night.

Popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) returned for its 10th season on Saturday, July 26.

BBNaija season 10 is set to premiere over two nights, starting on Saturday, July 26, and continuing on Sunday, July 27, 2025, with promises of 10 weeks of captivating drama, strategic gameplay, relationships, and entertainment.

BBNaija season 10 host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu slays in outift inspired by Nkem Owoh. Credit: ebukaobiuchendu/nkemowoh

Source: Instagram

The grand finale for season 10, dubbed the '10/10, zero notes and no minus' edition, is scheduled for Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as the host for the 10th season, donning adorable outfits at the opening premiere.

Legit.ng reported that the winner of the 10th season will walk away with a prize valued at a whopping N150 million.

Ebuka's first outfit as BBNaija's S10 host

The media personality, known for making grand appearances during BBNaija premieres, didn't fail to impress at the season 10 edition.

Ebuka rocked an outfit inspired by Nollywood veteran actor, comedian, and singer Nkem Owoh, better known as Osuofia, at the BBNaija season 10 first launch night.

BBNaija season 10 kicks off in style as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's attire causes buzz. Credit: ebukaobiuchendu

Source: Instagram

Sharing pictures of his outfits, Ebuka also included a photo of the 70-year-old Osuofia in a similar attire, blending village flair with high fashion.

"It's #BBNaija launch night 1. Reimagined by ATAFO, inspired by legendary actor, comedian and singer, Nkem Owoh, the one and only Osuofia," he added in a caption.

Nkem Owoh, who won the Africa Movie Academy Award for "Best Actor in a Leading Role" for his role in the Nigerian film, Stronger than Pain, in 2008, is known for hit movies like Osuofia in London, Lion Heart, Battle on Buka Street, among others.

Check out the pictures of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's outfit as host of BBNaija season 10 below:

Reactions as Ebuka reimagines Osoufia's attire

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many applauded the media personality. Read the comments below:

PrandyStac49322 wrote:

"Big energy for #BBNaija launch night! ATAFO x Osuofia vibes? Genius collab. If markets react, @LukePreston91 might call it a cultural IPO. Either way, this is peak Naija entertainment."

BLOSSOM4GOOD commented:

"Ebuka you and your biggie, do you think that we really need this kind of distraction right now in Nigeria?"

Clinton662940 wrote:

"I would have said take your flowers but you’re already carrying it on your back."

Leion6068991920 commented:

"Chief you one of the best dressed male in Bbn history!! Always making sure you reconnect and recreate your outfit by yourself!"

@_realkingsley commented:

"Fashion inspired by Nkeh Owoh. Nothing wey Ebuka never wear for this life."

Nkem Owoh announces 70th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Nkem Owoh shared plans to celebrate his 70th birthday in style to the joy of his fans.

Nkem Owoh celebrated the new month by excitedly announcing his birthday.

Netizens reacted to the news as they heaped praises on Osuofia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng