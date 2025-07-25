The host of Big Brother Naija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed he’s switching things up in this year's show

The media personality teases new content style and mysterious outfit changes ahead of the season 10 premiere

Season 10 of Big Brother Naija kicks off Saturday for the next 10weeks, with a ₦150m grand prize at stake

With just one night left before the launch of the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija Season 10, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has shared major teasers that have fans buzzing with excitement.

In a viral video, the media personality revealed that viewers should expect a different kind of energy and vibe from him this year, and this includes fresh content and surprise fashion moves.

Ebuka says TikTok now part of plan

Ebuka didn’t hold back on his desire to connect with fans in a new way this season.

According to him, he’ll be bringing BBNaija moments to TikTok, a platform he’s not traditionally active on. For loyal followers who’ve come to rely on Twitter and Instagram for updates, this comes as a welcome shift.

He stated:

“I want to do a lot more on TikTok this year with this show. Let me know what you’d love to see — as long as it’s legal.”

This opened the floodgates for TikTokers and BBNaija fans who quickly flooded the comments, suggesting fun skits, behind-the-scenes clips, and fashion content.

If there's one thing every BBNaija fan looks forward to, aside from the drama, it's Ebuka’s fashion game. Each season, the TV host raises the bar with his iconic looks, but this year, he’s teasing something even more unexpected.

He said:

“I’m doing something with my outfit this year. I don’t want to give anything away yet"

BBNaija double launch weekend, big cash prize

The show is set to premiere with a double launch, Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27, while the grand finale is on October 5.

According to the organisers, the grand prize for this year’s winner is ₦150 million, making it one of the biggest yet in the show’s history.

See the video here:

Netizens buzzing in anticipation of BBNaija season 10

Fans online are already sharing their thoughts on what they hope to see:

@queen_bee:

“Ebuka on TikTok? We’re so not ready Bring it on!”

@tohquality_:

“If Ebuka’s outfits start trending on TikTok, I won’t be surprised. Guy is a slayer.”

@naija_critic:

“This better not be a subtle way of saying he’s switching stylists. We love his old drip!”

@that_bbnaija_lover:

“I’m here for the behind-the-scenes gist ooo! Let’s see the stress they go through.”

@ade_gram:

“BBN Season 10, TikTok edition? My popcorn is ready.”

Banky W opens up on Ebuka's fame secret

Legit.ng earlier reported that Banky W revealed that the Ebuka we all admire today was once just an ordinary guy who didn’t even come close to winning the reality show that made him famous.

In a moment of reflection, the singer and politician took to Instagram to spill the secrets behind the BBNaija presenter's fame.

The singer didn’t sugarcoat it. He shared that Ebuka didn’t win Big Brother. He didn’t come second. Or third. He added that behind the dapper agbadas and viral clap backs is a man who spent years doing the kind of work no one applauds.

