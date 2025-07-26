Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade believes the team is capable of beating the Atlas Lionesses

Nigeria will face Morocco in the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) by 9 pm at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday, July 26

Ajibade has won three Woman of the Match awards in matches against Botswana, Zambia, and South Africa

Nigeria will face host country Morocco in the 13th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night, July 26.

The Super Falcons defeated South Africa 2-1, while host Morocco beat Ghana 4-3 on penalties in their respective semi-final matches.

Michelle Alozie won the match for the Super Falcons in the 94th minute from a long-range shot after being held 1-1 most of the game at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Tuesday evening, July 22.

Super Falcons will face host Morocco in the 13th WAFCON final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

In the 60th minute, Linda Motlhalo equalised for the Banyana Banyana from the penalty spot after experienced Osinachi Ohale brought down Hildah Magia.

In the 90+4 minute, Michelle Alozie struck a sensational long-range winner as her 35-yard effort swerved past goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, sparking wild jubilation among the players and fans, per CAF.

Ajibade eyes WAFCON title

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade is optimistic that Nigeria will lift their tenth WAFCON title against Morocco.

In a post on X, the former FC Robo player said she is putting her trust in God despite being a small girl.

The former Atlético Madrid player said it is time for the players to finish their job after reaching their tenth final. She wrote:

"Small girl, big God.

"Time to finish the job 🙏🏾."

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade will be leading Nigeria against Morocco in the 13th WAFCON final. Photo by: Tim Nwachukwu - FIFA/FIFA.

Fans react

Nigerians have thrown their weight behind the Super Falcons as they file out against Morocco in the 13th WAFCON final. Read them below:

@MayorOfEnugu14 said:

"God willing you'd finish strong!

"Go in this thy might!!!"

@dr_fayinka wrote:

"Try to put the game to bed by the halftime. Score as many goals as neccessary to humble the home support."

@Jesujubelo3206 added:

"Abundant life and peace to you sis. Rasheedat.

"Weldone ma."

@ojodale_stephen said:

"I wish you and the Falcons good luck in your final outing today.

"The spirit and football luck shall be on your side today."

Nigerians are waiting for the trophy - Tinubu

Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has charged the Super Falcons to bring home the trophy.

According to Daily Post, Tinubu commended the players for their determination and resilience throughout the WAFCON.

The 64-year-old said the nation awaits the trophy to celebrate its achievements. She said:

"As you step out for the final match, I pray God crown your efforts with resounding victory. Make us proud as our worthy ambassadors and champions. Nigeria and I are waiting to receive you with the trophy in hand."

Super Falcons are beatable - Vilda

Legit.ng earlier reported that Morocco coach Jorge Vilda has expressed confidence in his players' ability to lift the trophy on home soil.

The Spanish coach admitted to the technical superiority of the Super Falcons team.

