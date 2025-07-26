BBNaija Season 10: Avatar Trends As Housemate Ivatar, Mum of One With Many Tattoos Ignites Reactions
- "BBNaija season 10 female housemates were unveiled on Saturday, July 26, at the first launch premiere
- While fans are already picking their favourites, the 7th female housemate Ivatar has gained attention on social media
- Amid the reactions that have trailed her tattoos and piercings, some netizens on X have, however, chosen to refer to her by another name
Drama is already trailing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 edition as fans pick their favourite housemates.
This comes as BBNaija season 10 host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the first launch of the reality show, unveiled the first ten female housemates.
The female housemates include Zita, Mide, Sultana, Doris, Big Soso, Tracy, IVATAR, Sabrina.
However, the 7th housemate, Ivatar, has quickly gained attention on X, formerly Twitter.
Meet BBNaija season 10 housemate Ivatar
Ivatar is of Yoruba-Igbo descent. She is a DJ, TV host, model, and actress.
The housemate, who is trending because of her tattoos and piercings, said she is bringing her realness, personality, and character to the show. She has an 18-year-old daughter.
"The 37-year old media personality from Anambra forgives fast. But, she cuts off faster. Sharp tongue and soft heart. Let’s go," BBNaija wrote.
The video of BBNaija season 10 housemate Ivatar speaking about her personality is below:
What people are saying about BBNaija's Ivatar
While Ivatar's fanbase is already building up, some netizens reacting to her numerous tattoos and piercings, referred to her as Avatar, an American epic science fiction media franchise created by James Cameron, which began with the eponymous 2009 film.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:
tomiyourgee commented:
"Who be avatar?? Abi na ivatar."
Boluboy wrote:
"This @ivatar hope say no be avatar the girl be this one she dey jump up n down like person wey wan fly make nobody vex her before house go collapse #BBNaijaS10."
BBNaija season 10 Kicks off with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's fashion statement inspired by Nkem Owoh Osuofia
_sweetgirl_onyi commented:
"This Ivatar, they will call her Avatar one day."
HiChief_ said:
"Avatar has an 18year old child?! Ivatar, i mean."
ziomaFrancess wrote:
"Ivatar fan based should be named Avatar Her energy is so real."
theevaofficial1 said:
"Nigerians about to nickname Ivatar into Avatar #BBNaijaS10."
smartakagwu68 commented:
"This ivatar girl go cause wahala for dat big brother house oh Piercing and tattoos everywhere."
BoluwatifeJinal wrote:
"This @ivatar hope say no be avatar the girl be this one she dey jump up n down like person wey wan fly make nobody vex her before house go collapse."
elvis_bitcoin_official commented:
"We need people like them gehgeh, portable, bobrisky, verydarkman , nkechiblessing, blessingceo and sadaboj in the house."
_oyiza commented:
"I really love this girl. I love her vibesss. You won’t even know she has a grown up child."
bakeinestellah commented:
"The truth is the girls are generally not beautiful let me wait on the guys."
Ebuka wears outfit inspired by Osuofia
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija season 10 host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made a fashion statement at the opening ceremony.
The media personality rocked an outfit inspired by Nollywood veteran Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia.
Ebuka also shared a picture of Osuofia rocking a similar outfit, stirring reactions online.
