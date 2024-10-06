Kellyrae has shared his plan for the prize money ahead of the grand finale taking place on Sunday, October 6

In the clip, he said he and his will wife will invest the money, and he will also make a difference with his music

His plan for the money generated an uproar among fans who shared their hot takes about it in the comment section

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kellyrae Sule, has shared his plan for the prize money ahead of the grand finale of the show.

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae had made it to the final of the show as he emerged the head of house.

Kellyrae opens about his plan after BBN.

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, Kellyrae said that he and his wife will invest the money if he wins. He also added that he has been very bad with spending and that has been an issue he had with his wife, Kassia.

Kellyrae also mentioned that he has changed for good and will make good use of his prize money.

Kellyrae speaks about music

In the recording, the housemate who gave his wife the opportunity to flirt on the show added that he was planning to make the difference in music.

According to him, people used to say no singer who went for the reality show had made it big after exiting the show. He stated that he was going to make a difference in that regard.

See the video here:

How fans reacted o the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Kellyrae speaking about the prize money. Here are some of the comments here:

@ennyglad8:

"He said we'll invest. Meaning Kassia is the investor."

@bernicendibong:

"Kassia is in thé plan already."

@yetidarl:

"We will invest. Your ear dey pain you when blogger."

@ugeyipeter:

"Which yeye music."

@ugeyipeter:

"Another failed musician ."

@jummynifyy:

"He used the word, weif you put oily cotton wool on remove it!!!!."

@blessingnonye_:

"Not music pls."

@zanelramasepela:

"Whenever he speaks he always says we we we."

Kellyrae speaks about winning

Legit.ng had reported that the housemate had stated that he would prefer to win the prize money than for his wife to take home the title and the money.

Biggie had separated the pair in the house, and each housemate was competing individually for the money.

While discussing with his colleagues, he shared his decision with them and gave reason for saying such.

