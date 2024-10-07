Some users of Elon Musk's microblogging platform have gone hard to kick against the winner of Big Brother Naija season 9, Kellyrae Sule

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the married housemate Kellyrae Sule emerged as the winner of the grand prize of N100 million

Reacting to his win, some users, suspected to be fans of the second runner-up, Wanni, had a lot to say about the winner of the show

It may seem as though some Nigerians are displeased about kellyrae emerging as the overall winner of the Big Brother Naija show.

On Sunday, October 6, 2024, Kellyrae Sule was crowned the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard season winner. While many rejoiced over his achievement, the minority got riled up, adding that it should have been Wanni.

Wanni's fans blast BBN over Kelly's win. Credit: @wanni_twinny, @olorisupergalmedia

Source: Instagram

According to recent tweets by some users surfacing on the internet, Kellyrae had zero highlights compared to Wanni.

One of the X users vowed never to have seen Kellyrae appear on their screen, buttressing their point that he was inactive on the show.

A user said:

"Compare this Wanni's with that of the winner and tell me if BBNaija will ever produce another winner as boring and underserving as the one we saw last night."

See post below:

Fans react to X users' rant

Read some comments below:

@chinenyeea:

"Na una sha sabi if you feel wanni is your right winner kindly go and give her the 100m prize."

@fellowbillionaire:

"Check all the girls winning you will know why BBN chose man."

@chikala_goodluck:

"If u had put this energy u used in typing this into voting her,she would’ve hv won."

@jummy_fad:

"They said been married and staying reserved in the house was what won the heart of the viewers."

@kingzamani:

"It was called no Lose Guard for a Reason.. understand the show pls b4 commenting."

@porcholori:

"He has won, you people should rest. Always pray for God's grace and favours before embarking on any endeavor."

Kellyrae & wife Kassia excitedly celebrate

Meanwhile, fans were satisfied to see Big Brother Naija housemate Kellyrae crowned the show's ninth-season winner.

Massive reactions have trailed a viral video of Kelly and his wife Kassia celebrating their new achievement.

In the video, Kellyrae and Kassia were over the moon as they laughed, jumped, kissed and danced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng