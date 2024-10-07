What the second runner-up in the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show, Wanni said about the prize money has surfaced online

Kellyrae had emerged the winner of the season nine edition of the biggest reality show in Nigeria, BBN

Wanni granted an interview where she bragged about making the same amount Kellyrae won from the reality show

An interview reality show star, Wanni Danbaki, granted before the grand finale of the Big Brother Naija show, has surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that the reality show came to a close on Sunday, October 6, 2024 and Kellyrae Sule emerged the winner.

In the interview making the rounds online, Wanni said that she will make the N100m prize money that Kellyrae got from the reality show in months.

According to her, whether she wins or not, the amount the winner would be given was not a big deal for her to get.

Recall that the reality show star had emerged the second runner of the reality show. She also noted that she would set up a Non-Governmental Organisation for abused men, women children if she had won the show.

See the post here:

Reactions trails Wanni's video

Netizens have reacted to what Wanni about the prize money. Here are some of the comments below:

@imaginarygates:

"The winner can also make 100m to add to his grand prize before the year ends."

@aaooiizzaa:

"You just dey do cho cho about this girl since yesterday,u no go try rest haaa."

@ray_chel12345:

"Kelly and Kassia will make more money bfor December amen."

@gee4cute:

"That's the spirit girl. I love you."

@vivianbricks:

"Am happy she at least won a car. That's a win too."

@ekompat001:

"I'm I sensing jealousy here."

@anyigold7:

"This is one of the reasons why I don't want you to win the show bcoz noise will be too much on this social media... congratulations Kelly rae...u saved us from another Phyna."

@simply__adaobi_:

"She said this before the live eviction show, you all are already judging without even seen her saying it."

@sunnyecheleofficial:

"Just congratulate the winner and let him have his moment!"

@sista_naa:

"From your mouth to Gods ears Wanni Grace. Congratulations in advance."

Wanni shares plan for Kellyrae with Biggie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the housemate had wowed to destroy Doublekay's clip when she was communicating with Biggie on the reality show.

In the clip sighted online, Handi said she was trying to kiss Kellyrae, but he left her all alone and went to meet other housemates.

Wanni later dared her sister to lap dance Kellyrae in his wife's presence, and she reacted to what she did.

