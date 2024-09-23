BBNaija No Loose Guard Housemate, Kellyrae, is now the first finalist of the season, to the joy of fans

Kellyrae secured the finalist spot after winning the Head of House games for week 9, and he chose a housemate to stay with him in the HOH lounge

Kellyrae’s HOH win was met with a series of interesting reactions from BBNaija fans, as the majority praised him

BBNaija No Loose Guard housemate Kellyrae has emerged as the first finalist on Season 9 to the joy of fans.

On Monday, September 23, 2024, all the BBNaija housemates gathered in the arena to play the HOH games, which involved different tasks, including guiding a ball through a maze, balancing the ball on a small ledge, throwing balls into red cups and more.

Kellyrae completed the task in record time and was announced as the new HOH, much to the joy of his wife, Kassia, and other fans. The former HOH, Sooj, handed over the badge to the new winner.

Interestingly, the HOH lounge was once again open for use, and Big Brother asked Kellyrae to choose who should be with him there. Without hesitation, he chose Kassia, and she grinned widely as she accepted his offer.

Legit.ng gathered some comments from fans who reacted to Kellyrae’s HOH win. Read them below:

unlimited_u.j.u:

"I will win it when it matters most"- kellyrae 2024 ⭐❤️.”

makyylove:

“We are getting pregnant this week ooo😍😍😍😋😋today sweet me oooooo💃.”

Omo_toke_mii:

“This is a big sign 🙌 Our winner 😍.”

Ebonybarbiee:

“HOH in his birthday week💃💃 congratulations Kellyrae the winner 🏆 of the season 👏👏.”

evannomzy:

“Perfect time 😂.”

_oyiza:

“He won the HOH when it matters!!! They kept the best for the last😍. His birthday week don dey soft for am😂❤️.”

momnextdoor__:

“Birthday behavior in the hoh lounge!!!! Husband and wife would be getting down, no more pretending behind those doors. I love it for them. Perfect Birthday gift!”

_ebubae__:

“Kassia is so happy 😂 . And i love it 😍.”

ng_beauty_empire22:

“I’m so happy for Kelly and Kassie 🥰💃.”

Mzmeemee1:

“The chosen one 🙌 he is the chosen one big brother who are you?”

halimafoods:

“This night go hot 😂.”

_prinliz:

“From the most nominated to the first finalist. Congratulations KELLYRAE.”

shop.with__jenny:

“Some body shout Graceeee 🥰🥰 This week nah honeymoon 🥰😂😂 The money is married indeed.”

_oyiza:

“They kept the best for the last!!!!!😍. His birthday week started sweet for him😍.”

Preciousozi_:

“Just in time 🙌.”

