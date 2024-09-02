Kellyrae has stated that he would prefer to win the prize money than for his wife to take home the title and the money

Biggie had separated the pair in the house and each housemate was competing individually for the money

While discussing with his colleagues, he shared his decision with them and gave reason for saying such

Kelly Sule, better known as Kellyrae, one pair of Doublekay, in the ongoing biggest reality show, has shared his desire about the prize money with his colleagues.

There had been a new twist in happenings on the reality show as Biggie separated the pairs. He asked each one of them to compete individually.

While having a conversation with his colleagues on the show, the housemate, who gave his partner the opportunity to flirt, noted that he preferred to win the cash prize.

Kellyrae shares reason for outburst

In the video, Kellyrae stated that he was not ready to hear that the story had to change if his wife should win the N100million.

According to him, she will say that he was evicted and only give him N1 million.

Kassia reacts to what Kellyrae said

Reacting to what her husband said, Kassia noted that what he said about her was a lie.

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed what Kellyrae told his wife about the prize money. Here are some of the comments below:

@ella__daniels:

"Wise duo, money remained married."

@mega_sailor:

"I swear Kelly na wise man e don settle fanbase on day one, let’s go with their wish, money is still married."

@Michell08557209:

"Head of House has spoken. It’s also true, in marriage the wife’s money belongs to the wife but the husbands is for the house. I love Kassia but looks like we vote KellyRae for win. After all Kelly once gave Kassia business loan, let’s trust #DoubleKayX100M."

@Docky732:

"I think Kelly just gave us a coded message, however let's try and push the two to day 71 and give the money to Kelly because one will be boring without the other."

@hanameisarik:

"Kelly has hinted us. Kassia is in support. Solution has come. Kellyrae it is. DoubleKay for life."

@BossLadyMaryM:

"He has told us the solution."

@MondeXolie:

"And wifey is not denying it she knows that she is stingy."

@aerdebby:

"Kellyrae has finished talk, sharp guy doesn't want their fans to suffer in making decisions."

@dgoodlyf:

"He just tell you guyz wat to do ...if you like make una looseguard. Facebook n tiktok already choose Kelly."

@PricelessKhadi1:

"I just hope we'll listen so we don't mess up cox Facebook has already choose Kelly. Besides the money is still married."

Kellyrae shares dream with wife

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae had stated that he and his wife, Kassia, were on the reality show to win the N100 million prize money.

In a video making the rounds, the housemate was with his wife, and they were having a special conversation about their strategy.

What the two of them discussed sparked excitement among their fans as they prayed for their declaration to come to pass.

