Kellyrae has stated that he has given his wife permission to vibe and flirt with her new love interest, Toby Forge

In an interview on the Big Brother Naija show, he said that Kassia was free to enjoy herself, but she has limitation

He added that she has been warned about certain things which he was sure she will not joke with while having fun

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kellyrae, has sparked reactions with what he said about his partner, Kassia while granting an interview.

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae and Kassia had made up their minds to play as friends despite being lovers while on the reality show.

In the recording, he said that he gave Kassia permission to have fun with another housemate, Toby Forge, while on the show.

Kellyrae warns Kassia

In the clip, the housemate seen picking beans with Forge noted that he has warned her not to lead anyone on.

He also noted that he has warned Kassia of her boundaries with her new-found interest despite the freedom he gave to her.

How fans reacted to Kellyrae's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Kellyrae's instruction to Kassia. Here are some of the comments below:

@cecilsliving:

"Toby is the only person making this your strategy interesting."

@miriamfrimpong:

"Na man u be.I will vote till you own that money."

@home_for_bags_shoes:

"I enjoyed his session."

@mercyskinn:

"I just love game. Las Las he go end as family bestie."

@michaelkehinde3:

"Nah doublekay get this particular money this year, haters food is ready."

@mavis25swt:

"The real gamers and theh deserve that money, I haven’t regretted choosing them as favs."

@chinelo_bent:

"I love their game plan it's new and interesting."

@amanda05_love27:

"The money is married."

@ibiwari12:

"I said no fav this season, but doublekay is calling me."

@etineh:

"Double Kay I stand and real stand fav when they give me peace."

Chizzy Francis warns Kellyrae about Kassia

Legit.ng had reported that former BBNaija housemate Francis had shared the kind of advice and warning he gave to one of the new housemates of the BBNaija Season 9.

According to him, he warned Kellyrae about his marriage as he shared the kind of response the new housemate gave to him.

His post on X sparked reactions from fans, who assured him about Kellyrae and his wife on the reality show.

