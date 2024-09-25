Big Brother Naija star Handi has shown her readiness to fight her colleague Ben in the court of law

Ben had threatened to sue Handi and her twin sister, Wanni, after the latter accused him of sexually assaulting the former on the show

During Handi's recent media tour, she reacted to Ben's bold moves and spoke on what transpired between her and the man while in Biggie's house

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Handi Danbaki, has declared her willingness to engage in a court battle with colleague Ben, following his threat of legal action.

Ben's threat originates from Handi and her twin sister, Wanni, accusing him of sexual assault on the television show.

In a recent interview with Classic 97.3 FM, Handi claimed that Ben apologised to her while on the show, prompting her to dismiss the matter initially.

However, she was surprised by Ben's subsequent legal threat, reinforcing her belief in her accusation.

Handi noted that she stood by what she had said earlier and was ready to take it to court.

She said: "I forgot about the issue because after the Saturday night party, he [Ben] came to my ear and said, 'That's not who I am, that's not who I am.'

"He was crying to my ear and I was like, okay, I will drop the case. That's why I looked past it. But he did do that. And I told him, you did what you did. I really wished Biggie had shown me the video or anything but I'm a woman, I know my body. I know when someone does something to me. I'm not a baby."

Watch her video below:

BBNaija Handi spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

j.o.y_bigbaby:

"She isn’t lying.. I feel maybe Ben too wasn’t intentional ..a mistake or something."

i_am_yetty.b:

"This babe is naturally beautiful."

obaapa_yaa_ahenfua:

"Yes girl speak!! Let him bring his legal team you're ready for him!"

cutest_oowo:

"Hmm, and there's no video evidence to prove who is right or wrong. But usually biggie always address situations like this na."

sonaiblast:

"But why is d organisers of d show keeping quiet over this.....I believe they should be a recorded evidence to acertain who is right n wrong between both of them....they should play d tape for both clarity na."

busisiwe6644:

"Handi is lying. Sexual harassment is a very very serious offence the world over. It was discussed at length even outside. Let's wait for the outcome of this because both Handi and Ben are standing their ground."

mevenasplace:

"He was tipsy ooo pls they should drop it cos of their brand."

theultimatum_scoop:

"I hope biggie brings out a video though. This is a really sensitive issue that shouldn’t be swept under the carpet at all. Multichoice needs to do better."

thin_tallkay:

"Abeg wetin for the gbedu night,cos pple like is haven't been following up with biggie lately."

