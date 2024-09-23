Wanni has sparked emotions as she wrote a letter to her evicted twin sister, Handi a few hours after leaving the reality show

Handi had been evicted on Sunday during the eviction party, she and Wanni's lover Shaun were sent packing from the show

In the video, Wanni couldn't hide her emotions as she sat down to write the two people, who meant so much to her

Wanni Danbaki, one of the housemates in the ongoing BBNaija reality show, has made her fans emotional with what she did on the show.

Legit.ng had reported that Handi, Shaun and Tjay were all sent packing from Biggie's house on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Wanni writes twin sister, Shaun after they were evicted. Photo credit @wanni_twinny

Source: Instagram

After missing her lover, Shaun and her twin sister, Wanni decided to write them from Biggie's house.

She was seen in the room sitting and penning her message to the two people, who meant the world to her.

While lost in her thoughts and writing, she started crying, she tried her best to keep her emotions in check, but the tears kept flowing like a river.

She had to keep drying her tears so that her letter would not be stained.

Recall that Wanni and Handi shared a deep relationship as twin sisters. Wanni once accused Ben of touching her sister inappropriately while she was sleeping.

See the post here:

What fans said about the video

Reactions has trailed the video of Wanni crying while writing sister. Here are some of the comments below:

@sandrasukanen:

"Awww Wanni lots of hugs to you darling,Wanni the winner, we will go hard for you."

@glam_by_niky:

"Wani is for ur own good we are surely behinds u just stay strong is just two weeks not a month u will be fine stay focus I know is hard for u but u will surely overcome it love u my baby Wanni.

@zeenart_zogirma:

"Sry Wanni I don’t have fav this year buh please make her a winner she deserves it more than those couples."

@meandmine_3:

"She’s not my fav but I really feel for her, I can relate with twin bond, be strong dear."

@winifredpresbykadiri:

"Now this is a sister love not that other one. This one actually loves her sister more than man. Kellyrea we move."

@prettyqueen8009:

"Kellyrae my winner. God abeg run am for us."

@tosine2703:

"Wanni wa star be strong babe the money is wannified period."

@teju_bee:

"Stay focus boo we’re going to wipe ur tears with our vote , just 2 weeks."

@amazingjuliee:

"Stay strong Bby

@_p0muni_:

"Kelly Rae for the money."

Wanni touches herself in the bedroom

Big Brother Naija Wanni had given her fans a heated moment on the internet after she was seen in an unusual position.

A video made the rounds online showing the twin DJ sitting on the bed with her legs wide apart as she touched her private body.

While many argued about what she was doing exactly, a complete video of her actions surfaced, spurring huge reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng