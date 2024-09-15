Big Brother Naija Ben and Chizoba have been evicted from the ongoing "No Loose Guard" season

Ben was the first housemate to leave the show, followed by Chizoba after Biggie separated the housemates from their pairs

Viewers and netizens have taken to several platforms to reminisce on the different contributions the recently evicted dio brought to the game show

Big Brother Naija Ben and Chizobe have become the recent housemates to be evicted from the season 9 television show.

Ben, a member of the BETA pair, is a 29-year-old club influencer from Delta State.

BBNaija Ben Chizoba evicted from Biggie's house. Credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

He was evicted on Sunday, September 15, after polling lowest with Chizoba among Kellyrae, Victoria, Sooj, Kassia, Shaun, Topher, Ben, and Ozee, who were nominated for eviction by the other housemates.

Chizoba is a member of the CHEKAS pair and a 31-year-old software developer from Anambra State.

The eviction of the two who were in a ship in the game show left a significant impression on viewers' minds.

This season's grand prize is ₦100 million, including cash and an SUV. Additional sponsored prizes will be announced.

The show, which is presently in its eighth week, will run for ten weeks, culminating with the conclusion on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

See how fans voted below:

BBNaija Ben and Onyeka spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

emmanuella___ella:

"So onyeka fans couldn’t vote for her sister .. noisemakers."

jeff_glam4:

"Make dem continue their Canoe outside 😂😂(their village love ) mama G and osofuia in love."

charmnova:

"Boring housemates! Only two people carrying the show and it’s ONYEKa or one of those twins girls! Imagine giving Doublekay with no content?? Lmao!"

pweetymzvera:

"Bf and gf."

oluwademiladeayomi:

"Ahhhh Ben 10, who will carry out Biggie's missions without notice bayi."

sonia_adadioranma1:

Chizoba’s eviction pain me ooooo. She looks like this type of person that think God no too l!ke her. That her kid sister gets favor more than her and that’s why e p@in me for her."

poshest_hope:

"Husband and wife in one night? Ahhh."

‘Spiritualist’ predicts BBNaija top finalists

The Big Brother Naija season 9 TV show has continued to spur conversation as the grand finale makes its way,

A Nigerian man costumed as a spiritualist shared his predictions on who the top 5 finalists of the show would be.

In a video that has since gained the attention of many, the young man was seen holding some of his instrument as he made proclamations.

