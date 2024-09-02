Kellyrae's management has reacted to what Kellyrae said about the N100 million prize from the reality show

The housemate had stated that he preferred to win over his wife, as he also shared his reason for making that utterance

The management said that the money was still married and that people should not stop voting because of what Kelyyrae said

Doublekay's management (Kellyrae and Kassia's team) have reacted after Kellyrae made a statement about the N100 million prize money.

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae had stated that he preferred to take home the money instead of his wife winning the show.

Doublekay's team reacts to Kellyrae's utterance. Photo credit @kellyrae

Source: Instagram

In a statement released on social media, the team stated that the money was still married. According to the team, it was said that fans should continue supporting the pair as it will increase the chances of one of them winning the prize money.

Kellyrae's teams begs fans

In the post, it was explained that if Biggie continued to unpair the housemates, fans should rally support for Kassia if she was up for eviction.

And if it was Kellyrae's turn, they should also vote for him as well. However, they shouldn't sideline any one of them.

Recall that Kellyrae had stated that he was giving his wife permission to flirt on the reality show.

See the post here:

What fan said about the statement

Reactions trail Doublekay's management statement. Here are some of the comments below:

@TserunD:

"We have our first male winner since white money. Congratulations in advance to Kelly Rae."

@khadeejah247:

"We love Kassia baby."

@parvzkhan11:

"Our unity and commitment to the goal are strong. Let’s achieve it together!."

@CruzVeee:

"The public like kassia you are about to miss that win."

@Ebyfyn:

"We love our supportive wife."

@friskyblaq_:

"Even though we all know that Kassia was the reason behind Double kay having this strong fanbase cos people love her the more but you all must know that #BBNaija is a GAME show and at this stage you all need to put emotions aside, be LOGICAL AND STRATEGIC the only person that can."

@bigHotbaby1:

"Nice decision."

@MasoodMiyan1:

"Absolutely! KeySquad and doubleKey are stronger than ever. We're all about keeping our eyes on the price and not letting anything shake our resolve. Together, we'll stay focused and bring that money home. The money is married, it is groomed. Let's keep pushing forward."

@Vanny_eva:

"Thanks for agreeing to this."

@bestcutie_pie:

"As long as the money goes to Sule family."

Biggie introduces new twists

Legit.ng had reported that Big Brother Naija had introduced new twists into the game as he dissolved the existing eight pairs.

On Saturday night, Biggie's Ninjas went into the house with a TV that had a 24-hour countdown clock on the screen.

After the clock counted down, Big Brother unveiled his new twists as he scattered the remaining 8 pairs in the Big Brother Naija house.

Source: Legit.ng