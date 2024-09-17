Action Benjamin, one of the evicted housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, has planned to sue some housemates

Ben was accused by Wanni of touching her sister on her private body while she was sleeping, and it led to a disagreement on the show

In an interview conducted by Classic FM, he said he will take action against the twins but was waiting for the CCTV footage

Former housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, Action Benjamin, better known as Ben, has stated that he was going to sue Wanni and Handi.

Legit.ng had reported that the Wanni had accused Ben of touching her sister on her private body while she was fast asleep.

Ben plans to sue Wanni, Handi over molestation allegation. Photo credit @wanni/@actionben

Source: Instagram

After his eviction, the reality star granted an interview with Classic FM, where he shared his plan to sue the twins.

According to him, he was going to press charges against the twins. He added that his team was working in achieving that.

Ben shares plan

In the recording, the former housemate stated that he has informed the organisers of the reality show and requested for the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) of the day that the ugly incident happened.

He added that once he has the CCTV footage from the organisers of the reality show, he can then take further action against the twins.

See the video here:

What fan said about Ben's utterance

Reactions have trailed what Ben plans to do for Wanni and Handi. Here are some of the comments below:

@glowrya_daisy:

"Continue pressing the charges, while we’re busy voting for them."

@remaaan85:

"Vote Wanni."

@chidinmaobiajulu:

"Keep voting for Onyeka."

@ch.ichi5449:

"Please vote for Wanni X Handi."

@nyarkoa56:

"Massa rest."

@promiseselebaby:

"Pls vote for wanni while we await the footage."

@obayemify7:

"Please Vote Kassia only."

@michael_kanoute:

"Everybody that came out of that house must talk about Wanni and Handi, tell me why they are not the main characters of the show."

@eatsdelicious:

"Handi also wanted footage, every evicted hsm has to talk about twins."

@i_am_havigold:

"Abeg Benzoba before una press charges vote Victoria first biko."

Biggie issues strike to Wanni, Handi, others

Legit.ng had reported that Biggie had shown his grievance to Wanni, Handi, Kassia and Shaun for engaging in a conspiracy in his house.

The four of them were called by the owner of the house and warned over their action as he announced that he was going to punish them.

Biggie warned that they will be disqualified if they get two more strikes in the house for any of their negative actions.

Source: Legit.ng