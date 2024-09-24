Recently evicted BBNaija housemate, Handi, has shared what went down between herself and Mayor Fresh while they were in the house

She also spoke on other issues in an interview with presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, where she wore an outfit that provoked netizens

Fans of the reality show were not pleased with Handi's outfit and they wondered how she was comfortable wearing it before Ebuka

Big Brother Naija's season nine housemate, Handi Danbaki, left netizens disturbed as she rocked a top that exposed a large part of her bosoms.

BBNaija Handi wears an outfit that exposes her body before Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. Image credit: @ebuka, @handi_twinny

Source: Instagram

The recently evicted housemate was chatting with the reality show's host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and she spoke about several issues.

She noted that while she was in the house, she and another male housemate Mayowa Adewumi, aka Mayor Frosh, who has also been evicted, participated in a truth or dare game.

While they played the game, they kissed each other. According to the reality star, the kiss lasted for 10 seconds and Mayor knew what he was doing.

However, fans focused on her revealing outfit and noted that it was inappropriate for her to dress that way publicly.

Watch the video below:

Fans blast Handi's exposing outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Handi's provocative outfit below:

@houze_of_gem:

"How is she comfortable wearing this type of cloth?"

@xscoquesounds:

"Do they have someone they respect that much? Please those close to that person should tell him/her to advise them to start wearing bra or at least cover up decently. This their always dressing is so tacky and dirty. If y'all like attack me. THE TRUTH MUST BE SAID."

@at_amaka:

"Why not wear something decent? This looks so bad and too exposed Damm."

@chineduobierike:

"The money is married and dresses decent/responsible."

@_noeleen__:

"Even Ebuka doesn’t seem comfortable around her....He looks perturbed. Cover up, girl!"

@bebelacruz_:

"Ebuka is embarrassed & uncomfortable."

@glo4chima:

"This is the worst dressed I have seen on Media round ever."

Handi and Wanni kiss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wanni and Handi got netizens talking after they kissed when Flourish got evicted from the show excitedly.

The twins fought with Rhuthee of Flourish and the latter thrashed them mercilessly and accused them of sleeping with the same men.

While Rhuthee kept bashing them, she dared them to come close to her, however, she got evicted from the show on Sunday night, August 18.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng