Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy, has expressed displeasure at the management of a season nine housemate, Kellyrae

As the housemates countdown to the weeks left on the show, some of the pairs have been split for individual eviction

Nina was displeased that Kellyrae was picked ahead of his wife Kassia to be voted for on the show, and this caused mixed reactions online

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy, has reacted to the statement by the management of season nine housemates, Kellyrae and Kassia Sule, who sought votes for him alone to stay on the show.

BBNaija Nina Ivy drags Kellyrae and Kassia's management over votes decision. Image credit: @nina_ivy, @kassia_kx_backup

Source: Instagram

Kellyrae got into the show as a pair with his wife, Kassia. The housemates usually get evicted as a pair until recently when an individual can get evicted.

This made Kellyrae and Kassia's management seek votes for the former and ignore the latter. According to them, it was Kellyra's dream to come to the show, and splitting the votes would weaken the chance of the other.

Nina said it was silly to think that Kellyrae would share the money with Kassia. She added that their management sounded like a hater of success. Consequently, she advised her fans to vote for Kassia.

In another tweet, she said she did not know the housemates but knew Kassia would want to win.

See Nina Ivy's tweet below:

Reactions to Nina Ivy's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Nina Ivy's tweet below:

@i_am_dagos:

"They’re talking about family matters you dey put mouth….better go face your children."

@Ninaivy_:

"My kids are doing wonderful, they are citizens of a country that works. Focus on your family."

@just_me_YES_ME:

"Who be this one? Nothing wey I no go see on this Twitter. Chai KellyRae don suffer!"

@Ebyfyn:

"Nina it’s your guts for me. You better face your life o and mind your business, if people Dey talk u suppose Dey close mouth."

@darkvelvet02

"You kukuma no get sense before."

Nina displays swollen face

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nina felt her bosoms were too big and had to do something about them.

She visited the doctor and had them reduced in size but experienced some harsh changes on her face.

The mother of two had her face swollen, and she shared a video of it online, which got her mixed reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng