The Big Brother Naija show, one of the most entertaining in Africa, has had us glued to the screens for over two months now

With 14 pairs of housemates gracing the show, one would expect a lot of drama and favouritism from the fans

Most of the pairs have been evicted, and with less than two weeks to the end of the show, more will join them

Scholastica, a lover of the BBNaija show, has an exclusive chat with Legit.ng and shared her most painful eviction

Since its premiere on July 28, the BBNaija show has witnessed a couple of evictions, bringing joy and excitement to its fans.

It started with 14 pairs of housemates and is now down to just a few; many have been sent home as pairs, while some have also been evicted as single.

However, we cannot ignore how painful it is to see some of our favourites get evicted. This week's article by Legit.ng aims to highlight the most painful Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard evictions.

1. Ben left the house with his humour

Action Ben was one of the housemates who stood out from the crowd. He grew on everyone, from his character to his gesticulations to his sense of humour.

He graced the show as a pair, going in with his partner, TJay, but sadly left before him. Ben was that housemate who made everyone laugh and forget the pressure of being on the show.

He was also a diary room character, and many looked forward to catching those moments from him. Following his exit, his bestie Anita shed tears, adding that she would miss him so much.

Housemates have also constantly remarked about how much they missed his presence there.

2. Chizoba, beauty with brains

Chizoba is not your typical baddie but also one who does not go unnoticed. She entered the game with her sister Onyeka, whose personality overshadowed hers, but she shone through.

She was brilliant and cast with ideas. Her relationship with Ben showed her nurturing qualities, and it was sad to see such an embodiment of beauty, brains, and character leave the show.

3. Ruthee left before fully unleashing her dramatic side

Fans were sad because they wanted Rhuthee to remain on the show. They loved the drama that would have been if she had remained on the show, considering her history with WanniXHandi.

Recall that the night before Rhuthee got evicted from the show, there was a heated altercation between her and the Danbaki twins, where she accused them of being into ‘runs’ and sleeping with each other.

Although she's back in the house, fans do not expect much drama.

4. Ndi Nne pair left too early

Ndi Nne was quite a special pair. They came in as a dynamic duo that the world would never have expected to see on a show like Big Brother. Nne went into the house with her aunty and smashed two wins back to back. First, it was the custodian, and then they emerged as the second pair to win Head of House.

Ndi Nne's eviction was painful because they did not get to attain their full potential.

Scholastica shares her most painful eviction

Scholastica, a lover of the BBNaija show, had an exclusive chat with Legit.ng and shared her most painful eviction.

In her words:

"The most painful eviction this season was the NDI-NNE eviction. We love the NDI-NNE for the hardwork during the HOH and they ensured that the house won the wager task during their regime, despite the crowded house at the initial stage and it wasn't even easy to put the house in order when the housemates were still much, unlike now."

BBNaija Handi addresses Ben’s decision

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Big Brother Naija star Handi showed her readiness to fight her colleague Ben in court.

Ben had threatened to sue Handi and her twin sister, Wanni after they accused him of sexually assaulting one of them on the show.

During Handi's recent media tour, she reacted to Ben's bold moves and spoke about what transpired between them in Biggie's house.

