Seun Kuti had made a post to slammed his colleagues in the music industry about their source of wealth and fame

The music act has been ranting for days and questioning the source of his colleague's riches and material things they show off

In a new post, he said that many of them sleep around with the same gender just to get all they have been showing off

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, seemed not tired of hitting hard at his colleagues and questioning their wealth and fame.

Legit.ng had reported that the son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, had made a post and asked how young boys in the music industry made their money. He noted that he has been struggling to build a house despite touring for 20 years.

Seun Kuti speaks about his colleagues in music. Photo credit @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

In his new post, Kuti stated that many people want to make it big in the music industry, but they have been sleeping around with the same gender.

He added that maybe that was why he had not gotten to great heights in the music industry. Kuti also alleged that many of his colleagues were wearing pink gloss all around.

Seun Kuti speaks about his critics

In the post, the singer who had a face off with Samklef likewise said that many people have been talking about him not becoming a big artist.

He noted that some of the people gossiping about him don't have food to eat and some of them beg for food in America, while others steal in Nigeria.

Seun Kuti further added that he would prefer to remain broke than to be sleeping with his gender to survive musically and financially.

Below is the post:

What fans said about Seun Kuti's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Seun Kuti's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@cowboy_babsheriff:

"Afrobeat is different from Afrobeats. You belong to a unique heritage, and not “Dugbe” market of Afrobeats. People of all sorts come and go to the marketplace, only kings are allowed in the palace. You are not one of the market people. You’re royalty."

@shaneremily:

"They sing music to blow...baba you sing to send message to inspire just like great Grandpa Fela did love you."

@nkemchorbilly:

"Tire of this agency with so many failed slander, VDM is effective without salary & equipment than the EFCC agency."

@kallmecaone:

"Best thing to do oh! Leave this sacrifice nonsense life is to be enjoyed not under unnecessary tension."

@lordwizzypro:

"This week is really blessed, vdm thank you for making my day.."

@machala_lb:

"Go hard or go home, preach."

@nkemchorbilly:

"Shake the table."

@5gmessiahbsre:

"Seun Relax you done play your own come be trumpet loudest."

@nkemchorbilly:

"No loud am o, the dey make mam like them."

@mclogic_comedian:

"This one pass farouq power oooo."

Seun Kuti flaunts uncompleted building

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer caused a stir on social media after he shared a video of his investments.

The music star and activist posted clips of his building project amid claims from critics that he was poor.

Seun Kuti’s move sparked a series of reactions from netizens, with some saying his action was unnecessary and others praising his project.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng