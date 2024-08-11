The Big Brother Naja season 9 experienced one of the most dramatic second weeks following among housemates

The 14th day of the No Loose Guard season, Sunday, August 11, had another pair leave the house by the power bestowed upon last week's custodians (Streeze pair)

The Streeze pair, comprising Toby Forge and Mayor Frosh, chose the NDI NNE pair as housemates to be evicted from the show

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

NDI NNE are the second pair of housemates to be evicted from season 9 of the #BBNaija show.

Nne and Chinwe (NDI NNE) were evicted from Big Brother Naija's season 9 'No Loose Guard'.

NDI NNE aunty and niece duo out of Big Brother's house. Credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

They were evicted on Sunday, August 11, 2024, after custodians STREEZE (Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge) voted them out because of the scroll they chose from the custodial box.

NDI NNE are currently the second pair of housemates to be evicted from the competition, following TAMI. They also became the first HOH and CUSTODIANS to be eliminated.

Watch the video of their eviction below:

See how fans voted:

BBNaija NDI NNE pair spur reactions online

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

smiling_mira02:

"Not fair at all….they were the head of house."

daniella.amanda:

"This is sad, their vote was more that that of ZINWE and FLOURISH. This kind system ehh."

bizleonacmega:

"So pained though and to think the Flourish duo should have left the game according to the audience votes."

daniella.amanda:

"This is sad, their vote pass ZINWE and FLOURISH own. This kind eviction system no work."

lizzyorkar4:

It was painful to see all their efforts was just a waste 🥹

barbie_savage122:

"Na that aunty cause am if not the younger one is smart."

mo__andra:

"And to think their vote would have saved them oo, they were the 2nd topping the vote… so what’s the point of voting? This doesn’t make any sense."

the_sweetestt_soul:

"And the heads of house headed to their house."

BBNaija Shaun gives reason for shipping with Wanni

Big Brother Naija housemate Shaun Okojie has revealed his thoughts on friendship with Wanni in the house.

The No Loose Guard star caught the interest of many following his association with the twin pair Wanni and Handi.

A viral video showed the model discussing why he chose to be with one of the twins as he spoke about their possible outcome.

Source: Legit.ng